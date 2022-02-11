SNAP Benefit Boost: New Yorkers Could Get a $95 Emergency Assistance Supplement This Month

Eligible New York beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — the largest federal nutrition assistance program, providing benefits to low-income individuals and families via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) — will receive a $95 emergency assistance supplement this month.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Feb. 10 that all New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February, according to an announcement.

All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, bringing in roughly $230 million in federal funding into the state’s economy, she said.

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95, Hochul said.

“The pandemic continues to exacerbate food insecurity throughout New York State, which is reflected by the large number of households that continue to rely on the lifeline that is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” Hochul said in the announcement. “These vital food benefits are playing an integral role in helping New Yorkers put food on the table, providing much-needed relief as we continue to take aggressive measures in our fight against COVID-19.”

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between now and the end of the day Thursday, Feb. 17. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Thursday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 25, according to the announcement.

Households can use SNAP benefits to buy foods for the household to eat, such as breads and cereals, fruits and vegetables, meats, fish and poultry, dairy products, and seeds and plants which produce food for the household to eat, according to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) website- which oversees SNAP.

“No New Yorker should be left to worry whether they have the means to feed their household,” OTDA Acting Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said in the announcement. “These supplemental benefits have played a critical role in helping hundreds of thousands of households across our state to make ends meet and avoid food insecurity.”

