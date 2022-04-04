SNAP Schedule: Maine Pine Tree Card Benefits Don’t Start Distributing Until April 10

Hispanolistic / iStock.com

Maine’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program gives monthly benefits to low-income families and individuals. Once approved for SNAP, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services will send you a Maine Pine Tree Card, which is the state’s version of the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

Explore: 10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About SNAP

The Maine Pine Tree Card can be used like a credit or debit card to purchase nutritious food at authorized locations or anywhere you see the “Quest” logo. SNAP benefits can also be used at Amazon, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Hannaford to go and Walmart for delivery or curbside pick-up purchases. Amazon, BJ’s and Hannaford only accept SNAP, while Walmart accepts both SNAP and EBT cash benefits.

The same food may be purchased online as they can in stores; however, SNAP benefits cannot be used for delivery charges.

Maine SNAP eligibility is based on income, assets, expenses and household size. You’ll be required to provide verification of your household’s income, identity, citizenship status, assets and other items depending on your household circumstances. Maine recipients can apply for SNAP online through the My Maine Connection portal, by sending their application via email or fax, or by mailing an application to the Office for Family Independence.

Make Your Money Work for You

Maine’s SNAP benefits are sent out from the 10th to the 14th of every month, based on the last digit of your birth day.

If your:

Birth day ends in Benefits available 0 or 9 April 10th 1 or 8 April 11th 2 or 3 April 12th 4 or 7 April 13th 5 or 6 April 14th

For example, if you were born on the 2nd, 12th or 22nd of the month, then you would receive benefits on Apr. 12. If you were born on the 9th, 19th or 29th, then you would receive benefits on the earliest date of Apr. 10.

More From GOBankingRates