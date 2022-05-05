Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule: Social Security Number Determines When Louisiana Payments Distribute in May

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Creating healthy eating habits for children stock photo
Maca and Naca / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households; however, monthly funds account for only a portion of monthly food budgets. If you’re eligible for SNAP benefits in Louisiana, they are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Louisiana Purchase Cards.

Learn More: SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments
Find: Can You Use Your Food Stamps at Gas Stations?

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, most Louisiana households must meet gross and net income tests to receive benefits. However, households with those aged 60 and over or a person who is receiving certain types of disability payments only needs to meet the net income test.

Bonus Offer: Choose a high-interest savings account from our list of top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

The amount Louisiana SNAP recipients receive each month depends on household size, as well as the countable monthly income amount remaining after all allowable deductions have been subtracted. 

There’s a simplified version of SNAP for Louisiana residents who are at least 60 years of age and receive Supplemental Security Income called the Louisiana Combined Application Project, or LaCAP. Similar to SNAP, households that are eligible for LaCAP will receive a Louisiana Purchase Card and SNAP benefits will be automatically deposited into the account every month.

Make Your Money Work for You

Because recipients typically shop on or shortly after the day their benefits are issued, the DCFS changed the SNAP benefits schedule to help retailers maintain essential supplies like bread, dairy and produce.

SNAP Update: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in May?
2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

Louisiana’s SNAP benefits are distributed between the 5th and the 23rd of each month, but elderly or disabled recipients will continue to receive their benefits on the 1st through 4th of each month. All other recipients will receive their SNAP benefits depending on the last two digits of their Social Security number.

SSN ends inBenefits available
0May 5
1May 7
2May 9
3May 11
4May 13
5May 15
6May 17
7May 19
8May 21
9May 23

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.