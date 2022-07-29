Advertiser Disclosure
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits are made into SNAP accounts each month, which are linked to Virginia EBT cards.

Your Virginia EBT card can be used to buy eligible food items from authorized retailers displaying either the Quest logo or a picture of a Virginia EBT card. Your EBT card works just like a debit card. After swiping your card at checkout and entering your PIN, your receipt will show you the remaining benefits available in your SNAP account.

To check your eligibility or apply for SNAP benefits, you can apply through CommonHelp. You can also fill out an application manually. Select “Application for Benefits” under the forms section and return it to your local department of social services.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also expanded SNAP eligibility for students enrolled at least half-time in a higher education institution. According to the Virginia DSS, students must either be eligible to participate in state or federally-financed work-study during the regular school year or have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $0 in the current academic year.

Benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 7th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Benefits are added at 12:01 AM on your scheduled date, even if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Here is Virginia’s SNAP deposit schedule for August:

Case number ends in:Benefits available:
0-3August 1st
4-5August 4th
6-9August 7th

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

