SNAP Update: Wegmans Now Accepts EBT Cards for Online Purchases

Consumers who shop at the Wegmans grocery chain have long been able to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards for in-store purchases, and now they can use the cards for online purchases as well.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that Wegmans has joined the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot, meaning customers can use their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to buy their groceries online.

SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is reloaded.

Wegmans is a regional supermarket chain with 106 stores: 48 in New York, 18 in Pennsylvania, nine in New Jersey, 13 in Virginia, eight in Maryland, six in Massachusetts and four in North Carolina.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

