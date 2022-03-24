Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Update: Wegmans Now Accepts EBT Cards for Online Purchases

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 2, 2019: Wegmans Food Markets in Buffalo, New York, USA.
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Consumers who shop at the Wegmans grocery chain have long been able to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards for in-store purchases, and now they can use the cards for online purchases as well.

See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
Find: SNAP Benefits: When Will My Card Be Reloaded?

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced that Wegmans has joined the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot, meaning customers can use their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to buy their groceries online.

SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is reloaded.

Make Your Money Work for You

Wegmans is a regional supermarket chain with 106 stores: 48 in New York, 18 in Pennsylvania, nine in New Jersey, 13 in Virginia, eight in Maryland, six in Massachusetts and four in North Carolina.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food to eat

See: Can I Use My SNAP EBT Card to Buy Seeds and Plants to Grow My Own Food?
Find: Can You Buy Pet Food with Your EBT Card Food Stamps?

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.