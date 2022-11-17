Starbucks Red Cup Day is Today — How to Get Your Free Collectible

leekris / Getty Images

Today is one of the biggest holidays of the year at Starbucks — it’s the annual Red Cup Day. With any purchase of a handcrafted holiday or fall drink today, Nov. 17, customers will receive a free, limited-edition reusable red cup that holds cold and hot beverages and is washable.

This year’s event is extra special as 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the giveaway, which has become a must for fans of the coffee chain who count on receiving the collectible every year. Each cup this year is decorated with a special message to honor the occasion. It’s also the 20th anniversary of Starbucks’ perennial holiday favorite, the peppermint mocha.

Quantities of the 16 oz. Red Cups are limited and the coffee chain confirms that customers ordering any way they choose (in-store, mobile orders, drive-thru, and even Uber Eats) will receive one while supplies last.

Credit: Starbucks

Some of the holiday drink options on the menu this year, as GOBankingRates.com previously reported, include the aforementioned Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Toasted White Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew and Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. The Pumpkin Spice Latte and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also applicable if you prefer fall drinks. And if you want a non-caffeinated drink, hot chocolate is another option you can order. Both hot and cold drinks are eligible for the free Red Cup promotion.

Per Starbucks Stories, the collectible Red Cup is not only a treasured holiday tradition for the chain but is also one of the ways the brand is looking to reduce waste by 50% by the year 2030. Made with 50% recyclable materials, any time you bring in and use your cleaned Red Cup at any Starbucks you’ll get $0.10 off your order and 25 bonus stars if you are a member of the company’s mobile app.

Though this year’s Red Cup holiday also marks another big day for the company as it coincides with one of the largest labor strikes by Starbucks employees since a campaign began last year to encourage workers to unionize. Per USA Today, baristas at more than 100 locations are planning to strike today, one of Starbucks’ busiest days of the year due to the promo.

CNBC reports that workers on the picket line have their own holiday cup to distribute, one that showcases the Grinch’s hand that carries an ornament decorated with the Starbucks Workers United logo. The outlet reports that negotiations have since broken down between workers and the company amidst the push to unionize, which has organized employees at more than 260 locations across the country in the past 12 months.

