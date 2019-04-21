28 Stores and Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday — and 4 That Are Closed

Easter Sunday falls on April 21 this year.

Although some retailers observe the Easter holiday, many are open, though during limited hours.

Several chain restaurants will take advantage of the holiday and offer Easter brunch.

Easter Sunday falls on April 21 this year. While the holiday is a celebration of faith and rebirth for Christians worldwide, that doesn’t mean that everyone has the day off. Whether you’re wondering where to get Easter brunch or you need to shop for some last-minute basket stuffers, you’ll find just what you’re looking for at these businesses open on Easter.

Plan Ahead: Are Banks Open on Good Friday 2019?

Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday

For some, holidays are a time to cook up a special meal. But sometimes, you just need a year off. If you don’t feel like doing the dishes this Easter Sunday, visit one of these restaurants instead.

Applebee’s: Most Applebee’s locations will be open during regular hours, and in 2018, kids ate for free. The chain hasn’t announced a special for this year yet. Call your local restaurant for confirmation.

Most Applebee’s locations will be open during regular hours, and in 2018, kids ate for free. The chain hasn’t announced a special for this year yet. Call your local restaurant for confirmation. BRIO Tuscan Grille: If you’re wondering where to eat Italian for Easter brunch, look no further. BRIO Tuscan Grille encourages diners to book their tables now.

If you’re wondering where to eat Italian for Easter brunch, look no further. BRIO Tuscan Grille encourages diners to book their tables now. Buca di Beppo: This Italian chain claims to be one of the top places to grab Easter Sunday lunch and dinner. Buca di Beppo opens at 11 a.m.

This Italian chain claims to be one of the top places to grab Easter Sunday lunch and dinner. Buca di Beppo opens at 11 a.m. The Capital Grille: The Capital Grille is hosting Easter brunch on April 21. The Easter brunch menu is not offered at all locations.

The Capital Grille is hosting Easter brunch on April 21. The Easter brunch menu is not offered at all locations. Cracker Barrel: You can dine at Cracker Barrel during regular business hours or take home the family-sized Easter dinner to go.

You can dine at Cracker Barrel during regular business hours or take home the family-sized Easter dinner to go. Denny’s: America’s diner is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Easter.

America’s diner is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Easter. Golden Corral: Many Golden Corral locations are open all day and serve a special holiday menu. Call your local restaurant for more details.

Many Golden Corral locations are open all day and serve a special holiday menu. Call your local restaurant for more details. McCormick and Schmick’s: Visit McCormick and Schmick’s for the chain’s special Easter Brunch menu, which includes specialty cocktails as well as a kids menu.

Visit McCormick and Schmick’s for the chain’s special Easter Brunch menu, which includes specialty cocktails as well as a kids menu. IHOP: Many IHOP restaurants are open 24/7, so check with your closest location to see if the franchise nearest you is open.

Many IHOP restaurants are open 24/7, so check with your closest location to see if the franchise nearest you is open. Maggiano’s Little Italy: Some Maggiano’s Little Italy locations will host a special Easter brunch buffet. Check with the restaurant nearest you for more details.

Some Maggiano’s Little Italy locations will host a special Easter brunch buffet. Check with the restaurant nearest you for more details. Olive Garden: Chow down on warm breadsticks and hearty soup this Easter Sunday. Holiday schedules are made at management’s discretion, so check with your nearest location to learn more.

Chow down on warm breadsticks and hearty soup this Easter Sunday. Holiday schedules are made at management’s discretion, so check with your nearest location to learn more. Outback Steakhouse: Forget an Easter egg hunt. Come in now through April 23 to join in on the Great Steak Hunt for a chance to win free Outback for a year. Easter Sunday hours vary by location.

Forget an Easter egg hunt. Come in now through April 23 to join in on the Great Steak Hunt for a chance to win free Outback for a year. Easter Sunday hours vary by location. Red Lobster: Sure, an Easter ham is great — but what about lobster linguine? Lobsterfest runs now through Easter Sunday. Call your local restaurant to see if you can join in on the nautical fun.

Sure, an Easter ham is great — but what about lobster linguine? Lobsterfest runs now through Easter Sunday. Call your local restaurant to see if you can join in on the nautical fun. Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Make a reservation for Easter Sunday brunch at Romano’s Macaroni Grill, where you can tuck into a special holiday menu featuring porchetta hash and French toast.

Make a reservation for Easter Sunday brunch at Romano’s Macaroni Grill, where you can tuck into a special holiday menu featuring porchetta hash and French toast. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Treat your family to an upscale Easter dinner this year. Ruth’s Chris has a special menu on April 21, so make a reservation now to get your table.

Treat your family to an upscale Easter dinner this year. Ruth’s Chris has a special menu on April 21, so make a reservation now to get your table. Starbucks: If you need a pick-me-up before the Easter egg hunt, visit your local Starbucks. Hours vary by location.

If you need a pick-me-up before the Easter egg hunt, visit your local Starbucks. Hours vary by location. The Melting Pot: The fondue franchise’s hours vary by location, but some will be open on Easter Sunday. Check with your nearest location for details.

The fondue franchise’s hours vary by location, but some will be open on Easter Sunday. Check with your nearest location for details. Waffle House: Every Waffle House location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Make Your Money Work for You

Find Out: 30 Sneaky Ways Restaurants Trick You Into Spending More Money

Stores Open on Easter Sunday

Maybe you forgot to fill the plastic Easter eggs with candy, or maybe April 21 is just grocery day. Whatever your reason to shop on Easter Sunday, GOBankingRates has you covered with details on which stores are open.

7-Eleven: If you need milk or bread on Easter Sunday, visit 7-Eleven. “Oh thank heaven” that the chain is open 24/7.

If you need milk or bread on Easter Sunday, visit 7-Eleven. “Oh thank heaven” that the chain is open 24/7. BJ’s: The wholesale store operates on a normal schedule April 21.

The wholesale store operates on a normal schedule April 21. CVS: Many CVS locations are open 24 hours. Check the location nearest you to find out what its operating hours are for Easter Sunday.

Many CVS locations are open 24 hours. Check the location nearest you to find out what its operating hours are for Easter Sunday. Home Depot: Stop by Home Depot between noon and 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Stop by Home Depot between noon and 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Kroger: All Kroger stores will be open on Easter Sunday, but the pharmacies will be closed.

All Kroger stores will be open on Easter Sunday, but the pharmacies will be closed. Old Navy: Some locations are open on Easter Sunday. Check with your local store before you go clothes shopping.

Some locations are open on Easter Sunday. Check with your local store before you go clothes shopping. Rite-Aid: Many Rite-Aid locations are open 24 hours a day. Utilize the website’s store locator tool to find a 24/7 location near you.

Many Rite-Aid locations are open 24 hours a day. Utilize the website’s store locator tool to find a 24/7 location near you. Trader Joe’s: All Trader Joe’s stores close early at 5 p.m., with the exception of the Portland, Maine, location, which is closed on Easter.

All Trader Joe’s stores close early at 5 p.m., with the exception of the Portland, Maine, location, which is closed on Easter. Walgreens: Many Walgreens stores operate on a 24/7 schedule. Find the nearest 24-hour store on the company’s website.

Many Walgreens stores operate on a 24/7 schedule. Find the nearest 24-hour store on the company’s website. Walmart Supercenter: Walmart’s hours vary by location. Use the website’s store locator tool to see the hours at the location nearest you.

Make Your Money Work for You

Check Out: 35 Ways to Save Hundreds on Groceries

While many stores are open on April 21, these chains give their employees Easter Sunday off to spend with family.

Aldi

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

With so many places open, you can plan to spend Easter morning however you see fit, whether that’s in your pajamas, buying groceries or dining at your favorite restaurant. One thing is certain: There’s no shortage of places where you can buy last-minute Easter candy, gifts or brunch supplies.

Keep reading to see tips from waiters on the best ways to dine out on a budget.

More on Easter