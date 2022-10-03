Taco Bell, 7-Eleven and More Offering National Taco Day Deals and Freebies

Skyhobo / iStock.com

National Taco Day is officially slated for Oct. 4 each year, but it just so happens to fall on Tuesday in 2022, giving taco-lovers even more reason to celebrate (“Taco Tuesday” rolls right off the tongue, after all).

Explore: Olive Garden Brings Back Its Most Popular Money-Saving Deal for Limited Time

Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

What does Taco Day 2022 have in store? Read closely because some of the following deals are available for more than just one day, so you can keep the celebration going.

7-Eleven

One may not think of a convenience store chain like 7-Eleven as your first stop for tacos, but you can snag 10 mini tacos for just $2 on Tuesday. You’ll need to be a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member to claim the deal.

Taco John’s

Claim a free Beef Taco Bravo with any purchase on October 4, 2022. You’ll need to be a loyalty member, but the great part is your purchase can be as small as a soda or some Potato Oles to claim the free taco, according to Thrillist.

Make Your Money Work for You

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Chevy’s doesn’t stop celebrating Taco Day with $3 Taco Tuesdays. Build your own taco for just $3 each and every Tuesday from 3 p.m. until close, according to the website.

Taco Bell

Fast-food franchise Taco Bell is also keeping the celebration going all month with the $10 Taco Lover’s Pass. Here’s the deal: Pay $10 and claim a taco per day, every day, for 30 days. Choose from a crunchy or soft taco, crunchy or soft taco supreme, Doritos Locos Taco or the supreme version of the same, or a spicy potato soft taco.

On the Border

This casual dining chain is offering your choice of Chicken Tinga, Seasoned Ground Beef or Veggie tacos for just $2 every Tuesday. Upgrade to Southwest Chicken or Brisket tacos for $4 each.

Del Taco

Del Taco, the chain that started it all, is celebrating “Tacoberfest” (yep, that’s a mouthful!) beginning October 1, 2022. Use the Del Yeah Rewards app to discover 31 days of deals. As for Taco Day, the chain is offering three ground beef tacos for $1.69 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., plus double rewards points, according to CNET.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Origins of National Taco Day

It seems like every food and beverage has its own holiday, and businesses take advantage to offer incredible savings to customers. There’s Wing Day, Burger Day, National Coffee Day, and more.

So how did National Taco Day get its start?

Back in 1961, San Antonio city councilor Roberto L. Gomez sent a 48-pound tamale to then-President John F. Kennedy “on behalf of citizens of the United States of Latin heritage,” according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

As legend has it, JFK never got to enjoy the tamale, but Gomez continued sending other gifts to the White House, including a 55-pound taco sent to the lucky Lyndon B. Johnson. Because what Commander-in-Chief wouldn’t want a 55-pound taco?

See: Does Taco Bell take EBT Food Stamps?

Free Money: How To Get Inflation Relief Payments in 2022

National Taco Week was born in 1969, celebrated the week prior to Cinco de Mayo, which makes sense. However, in 2009, California chain Del Taco declared Oct. 4 National Taco Day. Since then, the day has been spent by many searching out the best deals on tacos and other Tex Mex culinary delights.

More From GOBankingRates