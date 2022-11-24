Thanksgiving Day Rescue: Last-Minute Grocery Deals, Including Turkey

skynesher / Getty Images

Where did the time go this year, and how is it already Thanksgiving? If you’re waking up to those questions this morning while also panicking about not having the essential ingredients for your feast, here’s something to be truly grateful for: Some grocery stores are open today and have last-minute deals on all the table trimmings.

First, you’ll want to know about the stores that aren’t open for the holiday — among them are Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Aldi, Sam’s Club, Publix and BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to Patch.com. Many of these big box retailers started closing their doors for Thanksgiving during the pandemic and are still continuing the tradition, per CNN. Target, for one, has announced they will do so permanently going forward.

But, there are still a good number of grocery chains that are open on Turkey Day, though with limited hours — after all, their employees want to be home in time for dinner, too. It’s always good to check with your local spot first before making the trip, as most have listed their holiday hours online and on social media.

If you’re a Chase debit or credit card customer, there’s also an added perk of $5 back after using your card for a purchase at any qualifying grocery store in the U.S., as seen in a promo email sent to customers this week.

Here are the major grocery stores open (and the last-minute deals you can use to fill up your Thanksgiving table). All prices noted are valid through closing time on Thanksgiving Day.

Albertsons (open until 4 p.m.)

One of the country’s grocery giants, Albertsons stores are keeping their doors open until early evening on Thanksgiving for the influx of shoppers. The chain boasts more than 2,200 supermarkets across 34-plus states with brands like Jewel Osco, Safeway and Shaw’s under their parent umbrella, as reported by The Tasting Table.

Turkey: $32.06-$50.38 for whole Butterball turkey, price based on size.

$32.06-$50.38 for whole Butterball turkey, price based on size. Cornbread: $3.99 for 6-count of plain homestyle cornbread.

$3.99 for 6-count of plain homestyle cornbread. Jellied Cranberry: $2.50 for each 14 oz. can from Ocean Spray.

$2.50 for each 14 oz. can from Ocean Spray. Butter: $4.79 for 16 oz. box of butter sticks from Lucerne.

$4.79 for 16 oz. box of butter sticks from Lucerne. Whipping Cream: $5.89 for 32 oz. bottle of Lucerne heavy whipping cream.

H-E-B (open until 12 p.m.)

The Texas grocery chain is so serious about the holiday, they’re hosting the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston. In-store they’re celebrating by giving back to their customers with these great deals.

Green Bean Casserole: $8.99 for a “Simple Meal” premade option that cooks in just 40 minutes.

$8.99 for a “Simple Meal” premade option that cooks in just 40 minutes. Autumn Spiced Bisque Soup: $5.29 for a pint of this creamy soup made with pumpkin, sweet potatoes and spices.

$5.29 for a pint of this creamy soup made with pumpkin, sweet potatoes and spices. Spiral Sliced Half Honey Ham: $31.41 for a fully-cooked bone-in special.

$31.41 for a fully-cooked bone-in special. Sweet Potatoes: $0.46 each.

$0.46 each. Canned Pumpkin Puree: $2.47 for a can of Libby’s 100% pure pumpkin.

Kroger (open until 3 p.m.)

On Wednesday, Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen appeared on “Good Morning America” to share how the chain is prepping for holiday shoppers’ needs. Based on his comments, it might be a great place to get your turkey. McMullen said that, even though Kroger’s costs to stock the bird have gone up by 20%, they are choosing to keep sticker prices the same this year.

Turkey: $0.49/lb for Grade A frozen whole turkey.

$0.49/lb for Grade A frozen whole turkey. Asparagus: $2.99/lb for fresh green stalks.

$2.99/lb for fresh green stalks. Gravy: $2 for each 12 oz. can of Heinz family style gravy.

$2 for each 12 oz. can of Heinz family style gravy. Butternut Squash: $3.61 for each gourd.

$3.61 for each gourd. Dinner Rolls: $3 for each canister of Pillsbury butter flake crescent rolls.

Meijer (open until 5 p.m.)

According to a press release issued by the brand this week, Meijer is stocked and ready for an influx of customers looking for turkeys. The chain is expecting to sell 50,000 roasts and 1 million-plus pounds of ham this Thanksgiving, too.

Turkey: $0.55/lb for Meijer Grade A frozen turkey.

$0.55/lb for Meijer Grade A frozen turkey. Homestyle Stuffing: $3.79 for each 12 oz. bag, found in the bakery section.

$3.79 for each 12 oz. bag, found in the bakery section. Snow Crab: $12.99/lb for snow crab clusters.

$12.99/lb for snow crab clusters. Canned Vegetables: $0.88 each for Del Monte canned corn, green beans and more.

$0.88 each for Del Monte canned corn, green beans and more. Pie: $4.99 for bakery selections including pumpkin, apple, blueberry and more.

Whole Foods (open until 3 p.m.)

Whether you’re looking for traditional Thanksgiving staples, or for speciality vegetarian and vegan options, Whole Foods is the spot to find picks to please every diner in your family. The chain’s online website also has a ton of ideas for Thanksgiving recipes if you need some last-minute inspiration. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll receive an extra 10% off the sale prices below.

Turkey: $1.49/lb for a frozen whole turkey or $2.49/lb for an organic frozen whole turkey.

$1.49/lb for a frozen whole turkey or $2.49/lb for an organic frozen whole turkey. Sweet Potatoes: $1.69/lb for organic garnet or jewel sweet potatoes.

$1.69/lb for organic garnet or jewel sweet potatoes. Brussels Sprouts: $4.99 for each 32 oz. stalk.

$4.99 for each 32 oz. stalk. Cranberries: $2.99 for each 12 oz. bag.

$2.99 for each 12 oz. bag. Red Wine: $2 off various prices of Oregon Trails Wine Company Pinot Noir.

