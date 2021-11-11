Veterans Day Freebies & Deals at Your Favorite Restaurants

In recent years, there’s been confusion surrounding the meanings of Memorial Day and Veterans Day. To be honest, the confusion probably always existed, but social media brought it to light. And, as the U.S. Department of Defense points out, “It can be a little annoying to all of the living veterans out there.”

To be clear: Memorial Day celebrates military personnel who died for our country in battle. On the other hand, Veterans Day (and there’s no apostrophe, as the day doesn’t “belong” to veterans, specifically) honors all who have served in the Armed Forces, during war or peacetime.

With this distinction in mind, it’s appropriate for restaurants to serve up special savings to thank veterans for their service — and many are doing just that.

Keep in mind, some of these deals may require you to show your military ID or proof of service to claim the special.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans are invited to stop in (or roll through the Krispy Kreme drive-thru) and claim a free doughnut of choice and a small, brewed coffee. No other purchase is necessary. One per qualified guest.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering a free donation to all veterans and active military today. The “small thanks for a huge service,” as Dunkin’ states on its website, is not their only initiative to support U.S. armed forces. The company’s Dunkin’ Coffee For Our Troops program has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to service members deployed overseas.

Applebee’s

The offer isn’t front-and-center on the website, but Applebee’s issued a press release sharing that, for the 14th straight year, the neighborhood restaurant is offering a free, full-size entrée from an exclusive menu to all veterans and active-duty military. Qualifying guests will also get a free $5 bounce back card they can use within the next three weeks on dine-in, To Go or delivery. Free meals can only be redeemed on dine-in orders, and selections include a top sirloin steak, crispy shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, chicken tenders, a bacon cheeseburger, the oriental chicken salad, or Applebee’s classic three-cheese chicken penne.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans, with locations in 18 states, offers homestyle meals at a tremendous value. And it is even better for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11, when they can order a free entrée from a special menu of seven breakfast, lunch or dinner favorites. Choices include Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak, Country-Fried Steak, a Soup & Salad Combo, Buttermilk Hotcakes, Breakfast Mini Sampler, Brioche French Toast, or a Country Biscuit Breakfast.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Thursday is usually BOGO on Boneless Wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, but veterans and active-duty military can skip the “buy one” part of the offer and stop in to claim their free order of 10 boneless wings and fries this Thursday, Nov. 11.

Hard Rock Café

What could be more American than burgers and rock and roll? Hard Rock Cafes across the country are celebrating veterans today with a free legendary burger, stacked with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, plus lettuce and tomato. Military members can also enjoy an additional 15% off their dine-in purchase, good for their entire party.

Hooters

The Hooters restaurant chain, best known for its wings, is offering a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day menu, which includes a choice of buffalo chicken sandwich or salad, grilled chicken sandwich, Hooters burger, or 10-piece boneless wings. Offer good with the purchase of a beverage for dine-in only.

Hooters is also inviting guests to brighten the days of those on active duty with the purchase of a 2022 Hooters Calendar. Operation Calendar Drop will ship the calendars to troops deployed across the U.S. and worldwide. Since 2013, Hooters has shipped more than 100,000 calendars to military personnel.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings is also getting in on the Veterans Day action with a free entrée from a custom-selected menu that includes a choice of boneless wings, beer-battered fish & chips, a Steakburger, buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich or chicken BLT tacos. The offer is for dine-in orders only and is available to veterans and active-duty military who show ID or wear their uniform.

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys, a SoCal farm-fresh burger joint with locations in Calif., Nev., and Ariz., is saying thanks with a free “Big Cheese” to all veterans and active-duty personnel with proof of service. The quarter-pound burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and house-made thousand island dressing, served on a sesame seed bun.

