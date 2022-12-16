Biden Administration Approves Free COVID-19 Tests Again – Here’s How to Get Yours

Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock / Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

In anticipation of a potential increase of COVID-19 cases ahead of the holidays, the Biden administration announced that it would once again make free, at-home, rapid antigen tests available.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why

Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

The tests are available to order on COVIDTests.gov which will be “open for a limited round of ordering this winter,” according to a White House statement.

As of Dec. 15, households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly starting the week of December 19 and continue in the weeks ahead, according to the statement.

These are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR tests, and give results within 30 minutes.

For Americans who do not have access to the internet or are blind, the tests can also be ordered on the phone, by calling: 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. E.T., Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. E.T. on weekends.

Make Your Money Work for You

“While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays. Throughout the COVID-19 response, this Administration has been prepared for whatever the virus throws our way – and this moment is no different,” the White House said in the statement.

The administration also said that it would expand easy and free access to COVID testing in the winter and make vaccinations and treatments readily available.

In addition, it will offer resources to increase vaccinations and respond to possible surges.

“Today, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is sending a letter to all governors outlining key actions that he would like state leaders to take as they prepare for increased cases and hospitalizations this winter, and reminding them of federal supports that are available for their COVID-19 responses,” the White House said. “This includes setting up additional mobile and pop-up vaccination sites, surge testing sites, as well as Test to Treat sites where Americans can not only get tested for free, but also can get prescribed and dispensed safe, effective COVID-19 treatments right on site if they test positive and treatment is appropriate for them.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

ABC News reports that the COVIDTests.gov site had been shut since September, “after officials said they needed to hold onto the remaining supply of tests for a potential wave of cases this winter.”

More From GOBankingRates