Saving Money / Health

Biden Administration Doubles Free COVID-19 Test Limit for Third Round – Here’s How to Get Yours

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits.
Daisy-Daisy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The U.S. government is now making it easier than ever to get at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge, so you can easily test whenever you suspect you may have coronavirus.

The Biden Administration is now offering up to eight free at-home tests to every U.S. household. In a statement released by the White House Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Biden Administration announced that COVID.gov/tests, the site to order your free tests, is open for a third round. This brings the total number of tests available for each household up to 16, according to the White House Fact Sheet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing for COVID-19 as soon as possible if you show any signs of the virus. If you think you’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus, you should test at least five days following that contact — sooner if you experience symptoms. Early testing can help you get treatment faster and also help stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

To date, the U.S. Postal Service has delivered roughly 350 free tests to U.S. households, overseas military bases and residents of U.S. territories.

You can order your eight rapid antigen tests for free, with free shipping through the USPS. The tests will come in two packages of four, with two separate tracking numbers. Simply visit special.usps.com/testkits and enter your name, email (for shipping notifications) and mailing address. Tests can ship to street addresses or P.O. Boxes.

COVID tests are also readily available at pharmacies and retailers like Walmart and Target and through Amazon. Depending on your insurance provider, you might be able to get reimbursed for the cost, up to $12 per test, according to GoBankingRates.

But in this era of rising costs, claiming your free COVID-19 tests from the government is one simple way to save some money.  

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

