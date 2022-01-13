Deepak Chopra Reveals His ‘Happiness Formula’ on New Podcast – Says ‘Wealth Is a State of Mind’

In the latest episode of the Live Richer podcast, host Jaime Catmull talks to Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality.

Chopra, who is also the author of more than 90 books and has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution, shared extremely insightful observations about a range of topics, including what he calls “total well-being,” how you should not focus on money only, “because that’ll mess you up,” and what he describes as the “happiness formula.”

He also discusses his upcoming book, “Abundance, the Inner Path to Wealth,” which addresses the fact that “wealth is a state of mind.”

“It’s not how much money you have in the bank. I know people who are billionaires, and they get distressed if the stock market falls and then their whole evening is ruined,” Chopra said in the podcast.

The book, to be released in March, is based on a lyric by Bob Marley: “Some people are so poor, all they have is money.”

“There are two kinds of people who think about money all the time, they’re not happy. The extremely poor and the extremely rich. The extremely poor because they need it and the extremely rich because they confuse net worth with self-worth,” Chopra told Catmull.

In terms of the happiness formula, Chopra says that 50% of your happiness comes from what is called the brain set point for happiness, and makes a parallel with what is happening with the pandemic. “If you see problems, you’re condemning, criticizing, playing the victim, always complaining, then you’re unhappy. On the other hand, some people look at the same thing and say, “What’s the opportunity?” They’re happy. Look at the pandemic. A lot of people made money on Zoom and technologies and vaccines and on and on. This pandemic was a blessing to a lot of people,” he says.

“A lot of businesses flourished, a lot of people found new ways to work from home. They created networks. So 40% of your happiness comes just that, that one point, 10% from money and the remaining 40% every day comes from the choices you make. So there are two kinds of choices people make every day. Ones for personal pleasure, alcohol, entertainment, sex, food, shopping. Shopping is the number one reason people think they’ll be happy if they shop,” he says.

However, there’s another kind of happiness that comes from fulfillment when you have meaning and purpose.

“Most importantly, if you know how to make another person happy, you’ll be the happiest person in the world,” Chopra added.

You can listen to the full podcast here to listen to more of Chopra’s conversation and insights about how to live a more fulfilling life.

