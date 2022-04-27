Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

Free COVID-19 Tests Are Still Available from the US Government – Here’s How to Get Yours

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Asian Woman Holding Covid Rapid Test And Waiting For Results stock photo
AzmanL / iStock.com

It’s much easier to find a rapid COVID test on pharmacy store shelves now as opposed to earlier in 2022. However, the U.S. government still has free COVID tests available for U.S. residents — and, if you haven’t already claimed one, it’s easy to do.

Discover: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
More: Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

Visit Covid.gov/tests and click “Order Free At-Home Tests.” Every household is eligible to receive 2 sets of 4 tests, in total. If you’ve already ordered your first set, you can order a second now. It will be shipped to your home by the U.S. Postal Service.

Bonus Offer: Choose a high-interest savings account from our list of top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

If you’ve already claimed your eight tests from the government, you may still be eligible to receive free over-the-counter at-home tests through your health care insurance provider. If your health plan offers direct coverage from a network of preferred providers, according to CMS.gov, you should be able to get a free test by showing your insurance card to the pharmacist or retailer. If you shop outside of the preferred network, you may have to submit a receipt for reimbursement.

Make Your Money Work for You

Some plans will require you to submit your receipt for reimbursement even if you shop within the preferred network. Depending on your plan, you might be reimbursed the full price of the test. If you shop outside the network, your provider is required to reimburse up to $12 per test — or the price of the test, if less than $12.

See: POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?
Find: 3 Ways the Pandemic Is Still Shaping How We Invest

If you’ve already claimed your free tests from the government and you don’t have healthcare coverage, you can find free at-home tests at some community health centers and Medicare-certified clinics.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.