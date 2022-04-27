Free COVID-19 Tests Are Still Available from the US Government – Here’s How to Get Yours

AzmanL / iStock.com

It’s much easier to find a rapid COVID test on pharmacy store shelves now as opposed to earlier in 2022. However, the U.S. government still has free COVID tests available for U.S. residents — and, if you haven’t already claimed one, it’s easy to do.

Discover: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

More: Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

Visit Covid.gov/tests and click “Order Free At-Home Tests.” Every household is eligible to receive 2 sets of 4 tests, in total. If you’ve already ordered your first set, you can order a second now. It will be shipped to your home by the U.S. Postal Service.

If you’ve already claimed your eight tests from the government, you may still be eligible to receive free over-the-counter at-home tests through your health care insurance provider. If your health plan offers direct coverage from a network of preferred providers, according to CMS.gov, you should be able to get a free test by showing your insurance card to the pharmacist or retailer. If you shop outside of the preferred network, you may have to submit a receipt for reimbursement.

Make Your Money Work for You

Some plans will require you to submit your receipt for reimbursement even if you shop within the preferred network. Depending on your plan, you might be reimbursed the full price of the test. If you shop outside the network, your provider is required to reimburse up to $12 per test — or the price of the test, if less than $12.

See: POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?

Find: 3 Ways the Pandemic Is Still Shaping How We Invest

If you’ve already claimed your free tests from the government and you don’t have healthcare coverage, you can find free at-home tests at some community health centers and Medicare-certified clinics.

More From GOBankingRates