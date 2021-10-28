Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Starts Nov. 1 – Here’s Everything You’ll Need to Sign Up

Georgina Tzanetos

By Georgina Tzanetos

If you’re looking to enroll in the open government market for healthcare, the healthCare.gove portal is set to open up within the next few days. 

Your personal marketplace application will ask you about each person in your household, even those not applying for coverage, so it’s important to give as accurate information as possible.

The information you will need to include about your household is your spouse, your children who live with you (even if they make enough money to file a tax return on their own), anyone you include on your tax return as a dependent (even if they don’t live with you), and anyone else under 21 who you take care of and who lives with you.

You should also include your unmarried partner only if one of both the following apply: they’re your dependent for tax purposes and/or they are the parent of your child

You will also need:

  • Home or Mailing Address
  • Information about everyone in your household that is applying for coverage.
  • Social Security numbers for everyone on your application.
  • Information about the professional, if any, helping you with your application.
  • Immigration documentation for anyone on your application, if applicable.
  • Your Tax Filing Status
  • Employer and Income Information for everyone in your household. This can include everything from income, rental income, investment income and much more, so make sure to check the website for everything needed.
  • The best estimate of your household income.
  • Health courage information for anyone in your household if they are covered in a plan.
  • A completed “Employer Coverage Tool” for each member of your family who is eligible for traditional health coverage through a job.
  • A Health Reimbursement Arrangement notice. This only applies if anyone in your household is offered an HRA through their employer.

You can see the full checklist and all details of requirements on the marketplace’s website found here.

Georgina Tzanetos

Georgina Tzanetos is a former financial advisor who studied post-industrial capitalist structures at New York University. She has eight years of experience with concentrations in asset management, portfolio management, private client banking, and investment research. Georgina has written for Investopedia and WallStreetMojo. 

