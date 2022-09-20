Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here’s How To Check Your Gym Eligibility

The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to justify the cost. Plus, many seniors no longer drive, or prefer to stay home for their workouts.

Fortunately, the SilverSneakers program provides at-home and in-person fitness center workouts for adults aged 65 and above. Classes cover those who are new to working out and those who have more experience — and you may qualify to take classes for free through your Medicare plans.

What Is SilverSneakers?

SilverSneakers is a fitness program for older adults. You can choose from more than 70 fitness classes and work out in 15,000+ locations, as well as enjoy home workouts live and on-demand. The included fitness app makes it easy to find participating gyms near you, access fitness programs wherever you might be and even track and schedule your fitness activities.

SilverSneakers has a variety of classes to match every fitness level.

Silver Sneakers Gym Eligibility Through Your Medicare Plan

Best of all for seniors looking for an affordable way to work out at home or in the gym, SilverSneakers has partnered with more than 60 health care plans to provide free membership to those eligible. Many major Medicare providers cover SilverSneakers, including AARP, Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, and many others, according to Everyday Health.

To check if your plan covers SilverSneakers, consult their eligibility tool. You’ll need your name, birthday, location, and contact information to check.

If your Medicare program doesn’t provide SilverSneakers coverage right now, it may in the future. It’s worth checking every fall.

If you are new to Medicare enrollment, you may want to look for a policy that covers SilverSneakers membership. Speak to your Medicare broker or read the fine print of any policy brochure carefully to make sure it offers all the benefits you want and need — including free SilverSneakers membership.

