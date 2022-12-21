Advertiser Disclosure
Need To Use FSA Money? This Eyewear Company Has the Deals To Help You Save As You Spend

By Nicole Spector

The end of the year is creeping up on us and time to use those flexible spending account (FSA) dollars is slipping away. Funds in FSA accounts expire on Dec. 31, 2022, and are gone for good. 

The vast majority of adult Americans (75.6%) are vision correction users, so there’s a good chance that one looking to spend their remaining FSA bucks uses glasses – or knows someone that does. If so, and they or a loved one are in need of a new or additional pair of specs, they might want to check out Eyebuydirect, an online retailer for prescription eyewear that is currently hosting a BOHO (buy one, half off) special. 

Eyebuydirect boasts nearly 4,000 frames on its site from the following brands for bargain prices. 

  • 5 TO SEE (starting at $30) 
  • Arnette (starting at $89) 
  • Oakley (starting at $152) 
  • Ray-Ban (starting at $129)
  • RFLKT (starting at $40) 
  • Vogue Eyewear (starting at $99) 

Type in the code BOHOFS to activate the deal at checkout. Be sure to use a cashback browser extension when shopping Eyebuydirect. For instance, when using Rakuten, you can get 5% cashback now.  

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
