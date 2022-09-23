Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

Senior Benefits: How to Save Thousands During Medicare Open Enrollment

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Happy doctor talking to senior male patient while being in a home visit.
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Medicare recipients who want to review their coverage and make changes get a chance once every year during the Medicare Open Enrollment period. That period begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7, including in 2022.

See: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?
Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

The open enrollment period provides an opportunity for the nation’s more than 60 million Medicare beneficiaries to scout ways to get the best out of the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older. But experts say too many seniors don’t take advantage. AARP reported this week.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Tricia Neuman, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and executive director of its Program on Medicare Policy, told AARP that beneficiaries can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars by finding plans that better fit their needs, whether it’s through Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage, or something else.

The open enrollment period lets you make changes that will go into effect the following year. It is different from other enrollment periods, such as the initial enrollment period for those about to turn 65 and the special enrollment period for those who lose employer-based health coverage after age 65.

Make Your Money Work for You

For open enrollment, options differ depending on whether you are enrolled in original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage (MA) private insurance plan. Original Medicare consists of Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (doctor and outpatient services). Regardless of which plan you are enrolled in, you might also want to consider using open enrollment to get a stand-alone Part D drug plan that helps pay for prescription medications. Monthly premiums are charged for Part B and Part D, but most people don’t pay a premium for Part A, according to the AARP.

Free Samples: Get free samples by mail. You tell us what you think. No catch, no credit card required! Choose your free samples from PINCHme now.

Because Part A and Part B are standard for all Medicare beneficiaries, there’s nothing for you to change. However, because Part D plans vary, open enrollment is a good time to either change your Part D plan or add one if you don’t have one already. You also can switch from original Medicare to a private Medicare Advantage plan during open enrollment.

Make Your Money Work for You

The AARP also advises using the open enrollment period to confirm that your preferred doctors and medical facilities will continue to accept Medicare in the new year. More than 90% of doctors participate in the program – as well as the vast majority of hospitals – so our medical providers probably won’t change their Medicare policies. Even so, it never hurts to double-check.

Here are a few things to keep in mind during open enrollment:

  • Every September, Medicare Advantage plans are required to send their members a letter called the Annual Notice of Change. This letter details changes the plan will make starting in January, such as benefits, costs or the geographic coverage area. Use this information as you decide whether to stay with your current MA plan, change to a different MA plan or switch instead to original Medicare.
  • If you are already in an Advantage plan, you’ll receive extra time to decide what to do. The special open enrollment period runs from Jan. 1 through March 31, during which you can switch from one Advantage plan to another, or to original Medicare. If you switch to original Medicare, you’ll also be able to get a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan. This special period only applies to people who already have an MA plan.
  • During open enrollment, check the provider directories of your Medicare Advantage plan to ensure your doctors are still in it. If not, you might want to consider changing plans, depending on the importance you place on seeing specific doctors.
  • If your health status has undergone a big change, such as being diagnosed with cancer or another serious illness, confirm whether the physicians and medical centers you need are available to you in network under your current plan. Otherwise, you run the risk of facing hefty out-of-network bills.
  • Medicare beneficiaries get their prescription drugs either through a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan or as part of their Medicare Advantage plan. During open enrollment, check to see whether the medications you take are still covered under your current plan — and at what cost. You should also look at preferred pharmacies in your current plan and whether they are convenient to where you live. Also, look at whether you can save money by getting your drugs through the mail and whether your plan offers that.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

Meanwhile, you should also be aware of changes to out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Currently, people who reach a certain level of out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs — the 2022 threshold is $7,050 — enter “catastrophic” coverage and must pay 5% of the costs above that level. Beginning in 2024, people with catastrophic costs will not have any additional out-of-pocket costs once they’ve reached the threshold level. Beginning in 2025, out-of-pocket prescription drug costs will be capped at $2,000 year.

Make Your Money Work for You

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Medicare beneficiaries can compare plans and change their enrollment by going to www.medicare.gov. During the open enrollment period, there is also live chat assistance on the website as well as a 24-hour hotline where reps can answer your open enrollment questions. That toll-free number is 800-633-4227.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.