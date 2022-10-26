Teens in Oregon Could Qualify for Free Braces — Here’s How

Central Oregon Daily News reported, on Oct. 25, that A Smile For Kids (ASK) — a nonprofit organization that provides equitable access to orthodontic care — along with Smile Central Oregon will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in the PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP).

This will only be provided in counties served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon, which includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and north Klamath (Gilchrist and Lakeview). Those with Open Card OHP (Fee For Service) or who are enrolled in another Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) are not eligible.

Funding is provided by PacificSource Community Solutions to its Central Oregon Coordinated Care Organization that serves OHP members in the above counties.

How To Apply For Free Braces

Eligible people under the age of 21 must schedule an orthodontic consultation by Nov. 15 and have a strong medical and aesthetic need for braces. Central Oregon Daily News also noted that successful applicants must lack the financial resources to pay for treatment outside of the ASK program and be in good academic standing.

If you aren’t eligible for free braces, Smile Central Oregon also allows you to reduce the cost of braces with community service. If you volunteer with an approved non-profit organization, a representative of the non-profit will provide a signed voucher worth $10 for each hour of community service. Check here for an approved list of nonprofit organizations.

To book an appointment, call or text Smile Central Oregon at (541)-771-1765 or email smilecentraloregon@gmail.com. If you have questions about the ASK program, call (541)-233-7607 or (541)-497-0020.

