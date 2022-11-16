UnitedHealthcare Partnership Grants AARP Members Access to Hearing Aid Discounts

There is good news for hearing-impaired seniors out there. Thanks to a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and AARP, AARP members can now benefit from AARP Hearing Solutions, a program that makes prescription and over-the-counter hearing aids more affordable.

AARP members can buy custom-programmed prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid — significantly less than the average retail cost, which, according to BetterHearing, runs between $1,000 and $4,000. The $699 prescription hearing aid purchase comes with support from a licensed hearing professional, along with personalized support from UnitedHealthcare Hearing.

AARP members without a prescription can purchase hearing aids from flagship brands such as Lexie B2, powered by Bose, and Jabra Enhance Plus, at discounted prices. As GOBankingRates reported earlier this year, OTC hearing aids typically cost as much as $3,000.

Additionally, AARP members gain access to UnitedHealthcare Hearing’s national provider network of hearing healthcare professionals for free hearing tests, fittings and other support.

Under the new program, AARP members specifically get:

20% off prescription hearing aids from leading brands

A 15% discount on hearing care products, such as hearing accessories and assistive listening devices

Exclusive pricing on OTC hearing aids

A free hearing test, hearing aid consultation and personalized support through a nationwide network of hearing providers

Virtual care and direct delivery options via Jabra Enhance

One year of free follow-up care

A 60-day money-back guarantee

A four-year manufacturer warranty

A three-year supply of hearing aid batteries ($100 value) or a charging case ($199 value) for free with each prescription hearing aid purchase

“UnitedHealthcare aims to support the physical, mental and social health of all Americans, and improving access to hearing health care is an important part of those efforts,” Tom Wiffler, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Specialty Benefits, said in a press statement. “Making it easier and more affordable for people to obtain quality, cost-effective hearing health care and hearing aids is crucial as part of our focus on whole-person health.”

The steep cost of hearing aids is a big problem in the American healthcare system. According to the Hearing Health Foundation, only around 14% of Americans with hearing loss use hearing aids, with the majority of the hearing-impaired being unable to afford the treatment. AARP members can get started by heading to AARPHearingSolutions.com. You don’t need to be signed up with insurance through UnitedHealthcare to participate.

