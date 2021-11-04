Advertiser Disclosure
5 Small Appliance Deals At Target To Grab For Your Kitchen Before Sunday

Georgina Tzanetos

Target has started its holiday sales early again this year and there are already a ton of amazing deals. This week, Target is offering an array of impressive deals for kitchen appliances. But you’ll have to act fast — they are only available at these prices through Saturday.

Here are the five best deals we found:

Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer – Ice Blue

It’s rare you’ll ever be able to find this timeless stand mixer for under $300-400 on a good day, so this Kitchen Aid deal for $219.99 is a big one. In addition to being almost 50% off, it’s the larger 5-quart model and in a retro color. The 5-quart stainless steel bowl comes with the bowl-lift feature for maximum stability and is dishwasher safe. This one is a tough one to pass up.

Keurig k-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Whether you’re #foreversingle or simply want 3 fresh cups of coffee throughout the day, the Keurig K-Mini is the answer. This $49.99 deal is particularly great because you can take advantage of the price and get any color you want. The machine is a mini-Keurig that delivers only one cup of coffee at a time, with brew sizes ranging from 6 to 12 ounces. It takes up less than 5 inches of space on your countertop, making it perfect for small spaces. There’s also cord storage for easy transport or storing.

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender

The Ninja blender is another one of those kitchen classics that you rarely see marked-down during a large sale. The mega blender, which is on sale for $99.99, breaks down whole fruits and veggies, including frozen ingredients and ice for cool smoothies. Shakes and soups. The blender can hold 5 cups, or 40 oz, and comes with a Spout Lid to allow you to take freshly juiced veggies and fruits to-go.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11pc Nonstick Cookware Set

This cookware set comes with 11 different pieces and is on sale for $169.99 — $80 off its original price. The lids, handles and nonstick coating are all oven-safe up TO 500 degrees Fahrenheit and have medium-gauge 3.3mm aluminum bases for even heat distribution. All pieces are also dishwasher safe, PFOA, cadmium, and lead-free. The pieces also all come with the Ninja 10-year guarantee.

Gourmia 5-Quart 12-Function Guided Cook Digital Air Fryer

Target has a couple of different air fryers available as part of its kitchen deals, but this is the Gourmia — priced at $49.99 — is the only option under 50 bucks. If you are just getting in on the air fryer trend, $50 is a more than reasonable price for a very versatile machine that can truly transform your cooking experience.

Loved our list? Check back with us for other deals from Target.

