9 Most Popular Christmas Toys this Year that Are Way Too Expensive

ivanastar / iStock.com

As the holiday season approaches, parents and gift-givers are on the lookout for the hottest toys to place under the Christmas tree. However, some of these popular items come with a hefty price tag.

With the help from the New York Post‘s hottest Christmas gifts this year, here are nine of the most popular – and expensive – Christmas toys of the year:

1. Tiny Land Deluxe Play Kitchen — $219.99

This modern, sleek play kitchen from Tiny Land isn’t just a toy; it’s a deluxe model that encourages imagination and skills development. Its realistic features and high-quality, non-toxic materials justify the price, but it’s still a significant investment for a child’s toy.

2. MEGA “Barbie” Movie DreamHouse Replica Building Toy — $139.89 (originally $149.99)

Following the release of the Barbie movie, this DreamHouse replica has become a must-have. While it’s currently on sale, the original price reflects its popularity and the Barbie brand premium.

3. Best Choice Products 6V Kids’ Ride-On Truck — $119.99 (originally $149.99)

A luxurious ride-on truck that’s a favorite on the LTK platform. It’s fairly priced compared to other models but still represents a considerable expenditure for a toy vehicle.

4. Lovevery The Play Gym — $140.00

This aesthetically pleasing activity center is recommended by experts and grows with your child. However, its price is higher than many other baby gyms available on the market.

5. Tiny Land Double-Sided Easel for Kids — $74.99 (originally $129.95)

A versatile and educational toy, this easel comes with two drawing paper rolls and encourages creativity. While on sale, its original price is quite steep for an easel.

Make Your Money Work for You

6. Barbie Doll Careers 6-Pack Doll Collection — $90.00

This collection allows kids to explore different careers through play. Although it provides a variety of dolls, the set is nearly $100, making it an expensive choice for Barbie dolls.

7. Baghera Speedsers Ride-On Car — $190.00

This vintage-style ride-on car is a unique and chic gift, but its high price makes it a luxury toy item that might not be accessible for all budgets.

8. Kettler Kid’s CAT Digger — $128.00

This outdoor toy is perfect for young construction enthusiasts. It’s durable and interactive, but its cost might be hard to justify for a seasonal or outdoor-only toy.

9. Generic Easy Bake Oven Gift Set with Baking Accessories & 4 Refillable Mixes — $158.00 (originally $169.98)

A classic toy with a modern twist, this Easy Bake Oven set includes additional accessories and mixes. Even with a discount, it’s priced much higher than the traditional Easy Bake Oven.

Extra 10. iPhone 15 Pro — $999.00

Sure, this is a smartphone, and not a toy, but many parents will be heading to their local Apple store to get the latest and the best phone for their children. If that’s the case, consider this item the most expensive toy of the bunch.

While each of these toys offers unique benefits and hours of fun, their high prices reflect the growing cost of popular children’s toys. For those looking to buy the hottest toys of the season, be prepared for these higher price tags. Remember, the joy of Christmas doesn’t have to be tied to the cost of the gifts. Often, the most cherished holiday memories come from the time spent together, not the money spent on gifts.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates