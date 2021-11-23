Advertiser Disclosure
Black Friday Comes Early: 20 Amazon Deals You Can’t Afford To Miss Happening Now

By Vance Cariaga

Need a break from all the Thanksgiving chores and/or travel plans? Well then, it must be time to shop — and all from the luxury of your own laptop or smartphone.

Amazon is already running a bunch of Black Friday deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your holiday shopping list (provided you’re willing to spend hundreds of dollars in the process).

Here’s a look at some of the top deals running right now, as reported by USA Today, across top holiday categories:

Entertainment

  • Apple AirPods Pro: $169.99 (down from $249)
  • Six Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+: $59.94 (down from $107.88)
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones: $248 (down from $349.99)
  • PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: $29.99 (down from $37.99)
  • Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: $34.99 (down from $49.99)

Technology

  • Amazon Kindle: $49.99 (down from $89.99)
  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: $99.95 (down from $149.95)
  • TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $129 (down from $179.99)
  • Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All-Digital Console: $385.98 (down from 437.95)
  • 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop (512GB): $1,149 (down from $1,249)

Home

  • iRobot Roomba i6+ vacuum: $549 (down from $799.99)
  • Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA: $159.99 (down from $249.99)
  • Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set: $249.95 (down from $670)
  • Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $127.49 (down from $199.99)
  • Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer: $150.31 (down from $192)

Toys

  • Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set: $19.46 (down from $32.49)
  • Crayola 40-Piece Paint Brush Pens Set: $22.70 (down from $40.99)
  • Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $31.99 (down from $39.99)
  • LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set: $47.99 (down from $59.99)
  • Toyk Water Doodle Mat: $23.97 (down from $31.99)

