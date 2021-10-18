Forget Black Friday, These Shipping Deadlines Mean You Need to Shop Now
Even though the holidays are still months away, waiting until Black Friday to start shopping might be too late. FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS released their holiday shipping deadlines, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The shipping deadlines are recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered before Dec. 25. Delays are expected this holiday season, reports CBS, due to supply chain constraints, a backlog at shipping ports and a tight labor market.
Here are the shipping dates, according to the shippers’ websites and as reported by CBS:
USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021
Continental U.S.:
December 15: USPS retail ground service
December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
December 18: Priority mail service
December 23: Priority mail express service
Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:
November 6: Retail ground service
December 9: Priority mail and first-class mail
December 16: Priority mail express military service
Alaska and Hawaii:
December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail
December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail
December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express
FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021
December 9: Ground economy
December 15: Ground and home delivery
December 21: Express saver
December 22: Two day and two-day am
December 23: Overnight services
December 24: Same day
UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021
Ground shipping, check the website for a quote
December 22: Second-day air services
December 23: Next-day air services
December 25: No pickup service, UPS holiday
UPS service guarantee is suspended for most services due to COVID-19
Amazon is also offering shipping services on millions of items until Dec. 24, reports ET. Here are Amazon’s free shipping deadlines for Prime Members:
Amazon Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021
December 23: Last day to order items eligible for one-day delivery
December 24: Last day to order items eligible for same-day delivery and for free two-hour grocery delivery in select cities.
December 25: Only Amazon eGift cards or an Amazon Prime Membership
