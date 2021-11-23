Black Friday: Smart Home Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss

Marcus Millo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can get your Black Friday shopping started early with these deals on the year’s most popular smart home technology, from speakers to security cameras. There will certainly be more sales as Friday rolls closer, but you may want to get these top smart home electronics online or at retailers at great savings before they sell out.

See: Black Friday Comes Early: 20 Amazon Deals You Can’t Afford To Miss Happening Now

Find: Which Will Have Better Deals in 2021? Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday

Keep an eye out because many of the Amazon offers have free shipping with Prime, but you have to make sure you purchase from Amazon and not a third-party seller on the site.

Doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell Wired w. Echo Dot: $41.99, down from $99.98 (Amazon, Best Buy)

Routers

Eero Pro 6 two-pack of mesh WiFi routers: $167, down from $279 (at Amazon)

Google Nest WiFi 3-pack $249, down from $349 (at Walmart and Best Buy)

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX5200 WiFi 6 Router: $149.99, down from $299.99 (Best Buy)

Make Your Money Work for You

Smart Speakers and Displays

Echo Auto Hands-free Alexa for Your Car: $14.99, down from $49.99 (Amazon)

Echo (4th Gen) with smart home hub and Alexa: $59.99, down from $99.99 (Amazon)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $20, down from $40 (Amazon)

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant: $34.99, down from $79.99 (Amazon)

Alexa Show 8: $59.99, down from $109.99 (Amazon)

Discover: 32 Ways To Avoid Overspending on Black Friday

Security Cameras

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle w. 3 wire-free cameras: $399.99, down from $599.99 (Best Buy)

Blink 5-cam Outdoor Wireless Camera Kit: $219.99, down from $379.99 (Best Buy)

Nest Cam with floodlight: $229.99, down from $279.99 (Best Buy)

Annke AZ500 Zoom 5MP optical wired security camera, $27.99, down from $69.99 (Annke)

Annke BR200 Smart Deterrent wired camera, $39.99, down from $99.99 (Annke)

Annke AZ800 4K 5x optical zoom wired camera, $47.99, down from $119.99 (Annke)

Hubs

Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant: $49.99, down from $99.99 (Best Buy, Walmart, Target)

Lighting Solutions

C by GE Wire-free smart dimmer light switch with Bluetooth: $14.99, down from $31.99

Twinkly Smart Light Bundle 600: $199.99, down from $249.99 (Best Buy)

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 LED Starter Kit: $139.99, down from $189.99

Find more holiday savings tips and deals here.

More From GOBankingRates