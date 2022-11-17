Advertiser Disclosure
Cyber Week at BJ’s Wholesale Includes Deals on Gaming, Appliances and More — When Does It Start?

Scrooge and the Grinch would love all the financial trends conspiring against holiday shoppers this year, from skyrocketing inflation and recession fears to rising interest rates. But savvy bargain hunters can work around these problems by finding the right deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which has now morphed into Cyber Week.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is among retailers offering deep discounts on items as a way of reeling in more shoppers. The company announced some of its Black Friday and Cyber Week deals in a Nov. 15 press release, touting “absurdly simple savings” in an “easy, one-stop holiday shop.”

Featured items include the holiday favorites such as toys and electronics, along with mattresses and household goods. Some are already available at sale prices, while others will be discounted beginning on Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 28.

“It’s the most wonderful time to save, which is why we’re offering our members the biggest holiday deals on hundreds of items this season,” BJ’s Chief Merchandising Officer Rachael Vegas said in a statement. “We continue to provide both convenience and value for all of our members, so they can enjoy more time with family and friends.”

Here’s a look at BJ’s deals you can get now through Cyber Monday, including via online purchases (all are available while supplies last):

TVs and Electronics

Homeware and Appliances

Home Fitness Equipment

Toys

Below are BJ’s Cyber Week deals that will be available beginning on Cyber Monday. If you make a purchase on Nov. 28, you get an additional $20 off if you spend $200 or more:

