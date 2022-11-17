Cyber Week at BJ’s Wholesale Includes Deals on Gaming, Appliances and More — When Does It Start?

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Scrooge and the Grinch would love all the financial trends conspiring against holiday shoppers this year, from skyrocketing inflation and recession fears to rising interest rates. But savvy bargain hunters can work around these problems by finding the right deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which has now morphed into Cyber Week.

Also: BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday Deals Start Nov. 24 — but Some Bargains Are Available Now

More: Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

BJ’s Wholesale Club is among retailers offering deep discounts on items as a way of reeling in more shoppers. The company announced some of its Black Friday and Cyber Week deals in a Nov. 15 press release, touting “absurdly simple savings” in an “easy, one-stop holiday shop.”

Featured items include the holiday favorites such as toys and electronics, along with mattresses and household goods. Some are already available at sale prices, while others will be discounted beginning on Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 28.

“It’s the most wonderful time to save, which is why we’re offering our members the biggest holiday deals on hundreds of items this season,” BJ’s Chief Merchandising Officer Rachael Vegas said in a statement. “We continue to provide both convenience and value for all of our members, so they can enjoy more time with family and friends.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Here’s a look at BJ’s deals you can get now through Cyber Monday, including via online purchases (all are available while supplies last):

TVs and Electronics

Homeware and Appliances

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum : $279.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2.

: $279.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2. Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard Anodized 14-pc. Cookware Set: $199.99 after $50 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.

Home Fitness Equipment

ProForm Sport 5.0 Treadmill : $549.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.

: $549.99 after $100 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28. Weider 110lbs Adjustable Weight Dumbbell Set: $299.99 after $30 instant savings, available in-club and online at BJs.com from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28.

Make Your Money Work for You

Toys

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Has the Better Deals?

Find: Buying Fewer Gifts This Year? Make Them Count With These Great Deals

Below are BJ’s Cyber Week deals that will be available beginning on Cyber Monday. If you make a purchase on Nov. 28, you get an additional $20 off if you spend $200 or more:

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates