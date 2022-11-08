Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

PeopleImages / iStock.com

The table is set. Your family and friends are on the way. You woke up at 5 a.m. to get your turkey in the oven. While chopping and peeling and basting you realize you’ve forgotten one key ingredient, a staple of the Thanksgiving feast, you didn’t get any cranberry sauce.

Read: If Your Credit Score is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

What now? Your loved ones have traveled from all over to enjoy this special dinner you are hosting and you want it to be perfect. Now you have to do the unthinkable and run to the grocery store on Thanksgiving Day. You need to know what stores are open and what stores are closed.

Depending on where you live, you could have several or few options, but it will be comforting to know what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving.

What Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving?

Hours of operation may vary from location to location, but these grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day for their regular or reduced hours. Many national chains as well as local franchises alter their holiday hours in different cities. Be sure to check with your local store before heading out to shop.

Make Your Money Work for You

Acme

Acme Markets are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but each store’s hours may vary by location.

Albertsons

Albertsons store locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

C-Town

C-Town stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Carrs

Carrs is open on Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours. As it varies by location be sure to check with your local store.

Cub Foods

Cub Foods is open 24 hours. Though most stores will be open during their normal hours on Thanksgiving, there is a chance some locations may close early.

Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms will be open for its normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fairway Market

A majority of Fairway Market locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Food Lion

Many Food Lion stores will be open for their regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. but call before going as some locations may close early.

Make Your Money Work for You

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but times may vary by location.

The Fresh Market

Fresh Market stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but times may vary by location.

Fry’s Food Stores

Fry’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Giant Food

Giant locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and its pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Hannaford

Many Hannaford locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Harris Teeter

All Harris Teeter stores will be open on Thanksgiving for the limited hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B

All H-E-B locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Hy-Vee

Though times will vary by location, many Hy-Vee stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make Your Money Work for You

King Soopers

All King Soopers grocery stores will be open during the day on Thanksgiving but closing time is 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. depending on the location.

Kroger

Kroger is open for reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Martin’s

Martin’s Super Markets will be open for limited hours from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Piggly Wiggly

There are many Piggly Wiggly locations open on Thanksgiving, but as most of their stores are independently owned, each store will have different hours. Make sure to check with your local store before heading over.

Ralphs

Most Ralphs locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but there is a chance that some stores will be closing earlier at 9 p.m.

Safeway

Though many locations may vary, most Safeway locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Save A Lot

Any corporately owned Save A Lot will be open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sedano’s

Most Sedano’s locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Sprouts

Sprouts will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving which is perfect for a quick farmers market run before meal prep.

Stop & Shop

Most Stop & Shop locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Smith’s Food and Drug

Smith’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Vons

Though some Vons stores are open 24 hours a day, many are just open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. which is also the hours they are open on Thanksgiving.

Wawa

Some Wawa locations will be open 24 hours on Thanksgiving, while others will have reduced hours that day so make sure to check with your local store.

Wegmans

All Wegmans stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods

Though reducing their hours on Thanksgiving, Whole Foods will still be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grocery Store Hours of Operation for Thanksgiving 2022

After the pandemic, many grocery stores had to alter their holiday hours or close on certain holidays altogether. As Thanksgiving and grocery shopping go hand-in-hand, most of your local markets will be open even if it is for a reduced amount of time. Be sure to check your local store’s hours before you run out for the cranberry sauce.

FAQ Does Target open on Thanksgiving? Target has closed on Thanksgiving every year since 2020 and will continue to do so for Thanksgiving 2022.

Is the day before Thanksgiving busy for grocery stores? Yes, the day before Thanksgiving sees a high volume of shoppers at many grocery stores and markets. As Thanksgiving is a food-specific holiday it is best to plan ahead for your grocery shopping.

Is Sedano's open on Thanksgiving? Sedano's is open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Does Wegmans open on Thanksgiving? Wegmans is open on Thanksgiving day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Information is accurate as of Nov. 8, 2022.