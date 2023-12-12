Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Holiday 2023: 5 Best Gift Cards to Buy

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
joingate / iStock.com

The holiday season is upon us, and gift cards remain a popular and convenient gifting option. They allow recipients the freedom to choose their own gifts, ensuring they get exactly what they want. Here are the top 5 gift cards to buy in 2023 that are sure to delight your friends and family:

1. Amazon Gift Cards

  • Versatility: Amazon offers an enormous range of products, making its gift cards incredibly versatile. Whether the recipient is interested in tech gadgets, books, fashion, or home goods, Amazon has it all.
  • Convenience: Digital delivery options make Amazon gift cards an excellent last-minute gift.
  • Customization: You can personalize these gift cards with different designs and messages for a special touch.

2. Target Gift Cards

  • Wide Selection: Target is known for its wide array of products, including stylish clothing, electronics, and household items.
  • Additional Benefits: Frequent Target shoppers can benefit from additional discounts and deals when using their gift cards.
  • Online and In-Store: Target gift cards can be used both online and in physical stores, offering flexibility to the recipient.

3. Visa or Mastercard Prepaid Cards

  • Universal Acceptance: These prepaid cards are accepted almost anywhere, making them as good as cash but more secure.
  • Flexibility: Recipients can use these cards for a variety of purchases, from paying bills to splurging on luxury items.
  • No Expiry: Most of these cards do not expire, giving recipients the freedom to use them whenever they choose.
Make Your Money Work for You

4. Starbucks Gift Cards

  • Perfect for Coffee Lovers: A Starbucks gift card is a thoughtful choice for coffee enthusiasts.
  • Additional Perks: Using a Starbucks gift card can earn the recipient points towards free drinks and other rewards.
  • Convenience: Easy to buy and send digitally or physically, these cards can be a warm gesture for a friend or coworker.

5. Netflix or Streaming Service Gift Cards

  • Entertainment Value: With streaming becoming increasingly popular, a gift card for Netflix or another streaming service is a great way to provide entertainment.
  • Customizable Amounts: You can choose how many months of service the gift card covers based on your budget.
  • No Commitment: Recipients can enjoy their favorite shows or movies without committing to a long-term subscription.

Gift cards strike the perfect balance between thoughtfulness and practicality, making them an ideal holiday gift. The above options cater to a wide range of interests and needs, ensuring that your holiday gifts will be both appreciated and utilized.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Travel ‘Dupe’ Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

Travel

10 Travel 'Dupe' Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Make a Budget You Can Keep in 2024

Saving Money

8 Ways To Make a Budget You Can Keep in 2024

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

Travel

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Foreign Cars To Stay Away From Buying

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

Saving Money

How To Get Your Drinks for Half-Off (or Free) for the Remainder of the December Holiday Season at Starbucks

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Holiday Spending Made Easy: How To Check Your Amex Gift Card Balance

Shopping

Holiday Spending Made Easy: How To Check Your Amex Gift Card Balance

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

Saving Money

Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: Here’s the Costly Mistake Many Frugal People Make and How It Impedes Financial Growth

Savings Advice

Ramit Sethi: Here's the Costly Mistake Many Frugal People Make and How It Impedes Financial Growth

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Immigrants and Food Stamps: When Are You Qualified for SNAP Benefits?

Saving Money

Immigrants and Food Stamps: When Are You Qualified for SNAP Benefits?

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Saving Money

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Gen Z Shoppers Love Dollar General, NYX & Kraft, Thanks to TikTok

Savings Advice

Gen Z Shoppers Love Dollar General, NYX & Kraft, Thanks to TikTok

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

Shopping

7 Things You Should Always Buy at Thrift Stores

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest — What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

Saving Money

10 Cars Kept by Their Owners the Longest -- What Makes Them Worth Holding Onto for 15+ Years?

December 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Best Japanese Cars To Consider Buying Now

Saving Money

The Best Japanese Cars To Consider Buying Now

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Must Do To Limit Spending Over the Holidays

Saving Money

8 Things You Must Do To Limit Spending Over the Holidays

December 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s What You Should Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

Savings Advice

Grant Cardone: Here's What You Should Do When Your Savings Reach $100K

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!