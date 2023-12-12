Holiday 2023: 5 Best Gift Cards to Buy

joingate / iStock.com

The holiday season is upon us, and gift cards remain a popular and convenient gifting option. They allow recipients the freedom to choose their own gifts, ensuring they get exactly what they want. Here are the top 5 gift cards to buy in 2023 that are sure to delight your friends and family:

1. Amazon Gift Cards

Versatility: Amazon offers an enormous range of products, making its gift cards incredibly versatile. Whether the recipient is interested in tech gadgets, books, fashion, or home goods, Amazon has it all.

Convenience: Digital delivery options make Amazon gift cards an excellent last-minute gift.

Customization: You can personalize these gift cards with different designs and messages for a special touch.

2. Target Gift Cards

Wide Selection: Target is known for its wide array of products, including stylish clothing, electronics, and household items.

Additional Benefits: Frequent Target shoppers can benefit from additional discounts and deals when using their gift cards.

Online and In-Store: Target gift cards can be used both online and in physical stores, offering flexibility to the recipient.

3. Visa or Mastercard Prepaid Cards

Universal Acceptance: These prepaid cards are accepted almost anywhere, making them as good as cash but more secure.

Flexibility: Recipients can use these cards for a variety of purchases, from paying bills to splurging on luxury items.

No Expiry: Most of these cards do not expire, giving recipients the freedom to use them whenever they choose.

4. Starbucks Gift Cards

Perfect for Coffee Lovers: A Starbucks gift card is a thoughtful choice for coffee enthusiasts.

Additional Perks: Using a Starbucks gift card can earn the recipient points towards free drinks and other rewards.

Convenience: Easy to buy and send digitally or physically, these cards can be a warm gesture for a friend or coworker.

5. Netflix or Streaming Service Gift Cards

Entertainment Value: With streaming becoming increasingly popular, a gift card for Netflix or another streaming service is a great way to provide entertainment.

Customizable Amounts: You can choose how many months of service the gift card covers based on your budget.

No Commitment: Recipients can enjoy their favorite shows or movies without committing to a long-term subscription.

Gift cards strike the perfect balance between thoughtfulness and practicality, making them an ideal holiday gift. The above options cater to a wide range of interests and needs, ensuring that your holiday gifts will be both appreciated and utilized.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

