Holiday Gifting Guide: When To Ship Packages So They Arrive by Christmas

Popartic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Time is running out to order or send out gifts to loved ones before the holidays. Supply chain issues and other shortages have been a big cause for concern this year, pushing retailers to order popular items ahead of time to avoid empty shelves.

For those last-minute shoppers, the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for holiday items to arrive by December 25.

“We are ready and positioned to have a successful peak season,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a statement last week, reports NPR. “Americans should feel confident sending their holiday cards, mail and packages with the Postal Service. There is a spirit of excitement throughout [USPS] and our entire team is ready to deliver the holidays for the nation.”

Here are the 2021 U.S. holiday shipping deadlines:

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 15: USPS retail ground service

Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

Dec. 17: First-class packages

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

Alaska

Dec. 2: USPS retail ground service

Dec.18: First-class mail service

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 17: First-class Mail

Dec. 17: Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

UPS

Dec. 21: 3-Day Select

Dec. 22: 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: Next-day Air services

FedEx

Dec. 9: Ground & Freight Economy

Dec. 15: Ground & Home Delivery

Dec. 21: Express Saver

Dec. 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

Dec. 23: Overnight services

Dec. 24: Same-day services

Amazon

Shipping deadlines for items purchased through Amazon vary by product; however, the company is delivering items through Dec. 24.

“Customers can shop now to take advantage of incredible deals and discounts across every category and beat the holiday hustle,” Amazon spokeswoman Robin Handley told Consumer Reports. “But whether they choose to shop now or later, we will deliver to customers right up through Dec. 24.”

