Holiday Scam: What is “Typosquatting” and How It Can Rip You Off

The festive season is often a time for joy and celebration, but it’s also a prime season for scammers to exploit the unwary. One such scam that surges during the holidays is “typosquatting”. Understanding what it is and how it works can save you from becoming a victim.

Understanding Typosquatting

Typosquatting is a cyber scam that capitalizes on typographical errors made by internet users when entering a website address. Scammers register domain names that mimic popular websites but with slight misspellings or errors. For example, a typosquatted version of ‘amazon.com’ might be ‘amazoon.com’ or ‘amaz0n.com’.

How Typosquatting Works During the Holidays

During the holiday season, when online shopping spikes, typosquatting becomes particularly prevalent. All the most popular websites become crowded, and with all those eager shoppers typing in the URL, people are bound to mistype a website address and land on a fraudulent site designed to look like the real deal. These fake sites can be used to steal personal information, credit card details, or to install malware on your device.

The Dangers of Typosquatting

Phishing Attempts: The primary risk of typosquatting is phishing. The fake website may prompt you to enter sensitive information, like login credentials or credit card numbers, which scammers can then exploit. Malware Infection: Some typosquatted sites are loaded with malware. Just visiting the site can lead to automatic downloads of harmful software that compromises your device’s security. Data Theft: Entering personal information on these sites can lead to identity theft, financial loss, and unauthorized transactions. Misleading Information: Typosquatted sites may provide false information or sell counterfeit products, leading to financial loss and disappointment.

Protecting Yourself from Typosquatting

Double-Check URLs: Always check the spelling of web addresses before hitting enter. Look out for added or missing letters, hyphens, or unfamiliar domain endings. Use Bookmarks: For frequently visited shopping sites, use bookmarks to avoid typing the address each time. Be Wary of Links: Be cautious with links in emails, text messages, or social media, especially if they offer unbelievable deals. Install Security Software: Use comprehensive security software that can alert you to potentially dangerous websites. Educate Yourself: Awareness is your best defense. Familiarize yourself with common typosquatting tactics. Use Search Engines: If unsure about a URL, use a search engine to find the correct site. Check for HTTPS: Look for ‘https://’ in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar, indicating a secure connection. Be Skeptical: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Exercise caution before entering any personal information.

Typosquatting is a clever trick used by scammers, especially during the high-traffic holiday season. By being aware and cautious, you can protect yourself from falling into these digital traps. Remember, a small typo can lead to big problems, so stay vigilant and shop safely.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

