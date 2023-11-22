Homemade or Store-Bought? Which One Saves You More This Thanksgiving

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to preparing for Thanksgiving, one of the biggest dilemmas is choosing between homemade and store-bought items. Both options have their pros and cons, especially when it comes to saving money, but the decision really depends the specific dish, your cooking skills, and location. Let’s dive into the cost comparison to help you make a financially savvy decision this holiday season.

1. The Turkey: The Main Event

Homemade: Buying a whole turkey and preparing it at home is generally more cost-effective. You can often find turkeys at a lower price per pound, especially if you shop early or take advantage of holiday specials.

Store-Bought: Pre-cooked turkeys or turkey breasts are convenient but can be pricier. They’re ideal for smaller gatherings or if you’re short on preparation time, but this convenience comes at a higher cost.

2. Side Dishes: The Flavorful Companions

Homemade: Preparing side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green beans at home can be significantly cheaper. Buying raw ingredients in bulk and making large quantities reduces the per-serving cost.

Store-Bought: Pre-made side dishes save time but can quickly add up in cost, especially for higher-end or specialty items. If time is a constraint or cooking isn’t your forte, buying a few select sides pre-made might be worth the extra expense.

3. Desserts: The Sweet Finish

Homemade: Baking pies and desserts from scratch can be more economical, as basic baking ingredients like flour, sugar, and eggs are relatively inexpensive. Plus, homemade desserts add a personal touch to the meal.

Make Your Money Work for You

Store-Bought: Buying pies or desserts from a bakery or store is more expensive but offers convenience and a wide variety of choices. If baking isn’t your strong suit, a store-bought dessert ensures you still end the meal on a high note.

4. Appetizers: The Welcoming Bites

Homemade: Simple appetizers like vegetable trays or cheese platters are easy to assemble and can be more cost-effective when made at home. Bulk buying ingredients can also be used for other meal preparations.

Store-Bought: Pre-assembled appetizer platters are convenient but can carry a higher price tag. They are a good option if you’re pressed for time or want a variety of appetizers without the hassle of making them yourself.

5. Drinks: Toasting the Occasion

Homemade: Serving homemade drinks or buying beverages in bulk can be cheaper. Homemade punch, iced tea, or lemonade offer affordable options for non-alcoholic beverages.

Store-Bought: Purchasing individual drinks, especially alcoholic beverages, can be more expensive. However, buying pre-mixed drinks or opting for a specialty wine or spirit can enhance the celebratory aspect of the meal.

Preparing a homemade Thanksgiving meal generally saves more money compared to buying store-bought items. However, the convenience of pre-made items can be worth the extra cost, depending on your individual circumstances like time constraints, cooking skills, and the size of your gathering. Ultimately, the best approach might be a blend of both – homemade dishes where feasible, supplemented with a few store-bought items for convenience and variety.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates