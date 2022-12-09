Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

As Online Prices Drop for Third Consecutive Month, What Categories Offer the Best Holiday Deals?

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Indoor shot of beautiful happy young woman and her girl shopping online on laptop in cozy Christmas interior.
©Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thanks to steep discounts touted by retailers during Cyber Week (the five-day window between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday), online prices dropped 1.9% in November, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index. This marks the third consecutive month that online prices fell and represents the largest annual dip since May 2020.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

Here’s a look at which categories specifically saw price drops.

Computers

In the category of computers, online prices dropped 18% year-over-year (the largest drop on record since Adobe began tracking online pricing in 2014) and were down 5.1% month-over-month in November.

Electronics

Online prices for electronics fell 13.4% year-over-year (likewise the largest drop on Adobe’s record) and were down 4.5% month-over-month.

Toys

Prices for toys were down 7.7% year-over-year and down 4.2% month-over-month.

Sporting Goods

Sporting goods prices online were down 5.7% year-over-year and 4.3% month-over-month.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?
More: 12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You

Though online prices fell in these categories, they rose in others. Online pricing for groceries, for instance, went up in November (13.7% year-over-year and 0.3% month-over-month). Pet product pricing was also higher, at least year-over-year. Online prices in that category rose 11% year-over-year, but were down 0.2% month-over-month.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

1pximage