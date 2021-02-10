The Most Reliable Flower Delivery Services

yacobchuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Valentine’s Day is Sunday, and you want to send flowers to someone special. Of course, you want to make sure they arrive on time, so you’re spending extra time searching for a reliable service that will deliver as promised.

Since the COVID-19 crisis is still raging on, safety is also on your mind. You want to order from a company committed to following pandemic-friendly protocols. Andrew Gaumond, director of content and partnerships at Petal Republic, a floral, plant and lifestyle city resource, shared a variety of options you can count on.

UrbanStems

A popular, modern online florist, UrbanStems is known for its bright, bold and stylish floral designs, said Gaumond, a horticulturist and botanist who has worked in a variety of areas in the floristry business. He noted that prices are also generally affordable.

“They’ve been great throughout the COVID pandemic, from what we’ve seen, and have run a well-coordinated contactless delivery service — couriers will call or message ahead of time to coordinate an agreed-upon location for the flower delivery to be dropped off — there’s no hand-to-hand delivery,” he said. “They’re also following strict CDC guidelines in all of their delivery warehouses and are deep cleaning high-touch areas frequently where floral arrangements are composed.”

The company’s Valentine’s Day shop includes a variety of bouquets, plants, gifts and even a category for “Galentine’s” Day flowers.

UrbanStems has a courier service in New York City and Washington, D.C. that offers same-day and next-day delivery. Next-day delivery is also available nationwide, but Saturday service is only offered in select areas and deliveries do not take place on Sundays or Mondays.

ProFlowers

If you’re looking for a stylish and creative seasonal flower arrangement, Gaumond said ProFlowers tends to offer more of this than some of the other major flower delivery services.

“Prices are also affordable and the vast majority are handcrafted by genuine local florists within their network serving local cities and regions across the country,” he said.

From roses and calla lilies to heart-shaped succulents, you’re sure to find something to make your valentine swoon. Same-day delivery is available on Valentine’s Day if you order before 11 a.m. in the recipient’s time zone — and it’s COVID-19 safe.

“They’ve mandated contactless and socially distanced delivery protocols throughout the COVID pandemic and you can add in any special delivery requests at checkout if you’d like the flowers dropped off in a secure location,” Gaumond said.

From You Flowers

Not only did Gaumond cite From You Flowers as one of the most affordable national flower delivery services, but he also praised the company’s wide variety of options.

“(It is) home to a truly vast array of floral designs for all sorts of style preferences and budget considerations,” he said. “You’ll struggle to find a cheaper dozen red roses anywhere.”

Whether you’re looking for traditional red roses, those with a rainbow hue or bright sunflowers, you’ll find them at From You Flowers. Contactless delivery is available, and if you place your order before 2 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone, it can be delivered the same day.

Ode à la Rose

If you’re looking for a chic, tasteful floral arrangement, Ode à la Rose has you covered.

“They’re loved for their classical rose collections, as you might expect, in addition to a fine array of mixed seasonal arrangements featuring premium and luscious blooms sourced from European and South American flower farms,” Gaumond said. “Prices are a little higher than you might pay elsewhere but they’re always an elegant option for gifting, and the packaging and designs are always on point.”

Contactless, same-day delivery is available in New York City and Chicago, and next-day delivery is offered nationwide Monday through Friday.

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021