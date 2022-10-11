Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Save Time and Money Buying 10 Hot Holiday Gifts Now

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

International Brands, Krakow, Poland - 30 Dec 2021
Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

The 2022 holiday shopping season has gotten off to an earlier-than-normal start, even by modern-day standards. For that, you can thank retailers trying to move out excess inventory by offering deep discounts and promoting early holiday deals.

See: 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

While that’s good news for shoppers, some experts predict a ho ho ho-hum season for retailers. Not only have many consumers already loaded up on holiday gifts because of marked-down merchandise, but many aim to curb their holiday spending because of high inflation and an uncertain economy.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The upshot is that shoppers will likely avoid some of the problems they had last year, when many popular gifts sold out early because of supply-chain issues.

That doesn’t mean you can afford to wait until the last minute to do all your shopping this year. As usual, holiday gifts in high demand could be in short supply by the time December rolls around.

Make Your Money Work for You

Here are 10 holiday gifts you might want to purchase sooner than later before they become scarce, based on various media and shopping websites:

  • Theragun massage tools: $195 and up from Amazon
  • Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $120 from Amazon
  • Microsoft Xbox Series S: $292 from Walmart
  • Apple Watch Series 8: $429 from Amazon
  • PlayStation 5: $500 from Target
  • Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $80 from Amazon
  • Apple AirPods Max: $500 from Best Buy
  • Razor Euro-Style Electric Scooter: $249 from Walmart
  • Nexgrill Deluxe 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill: $299 from Home Depot
  • Amazon Echo Show 8: $130 from Amazon

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS