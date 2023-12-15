Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Smart Credit Card Strategies for Holiday Shopping

4 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Christmas online shopping top view.
Tijana Simic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The holiday season is a time of joy and giving, but it can also be a period of financial strain. Smart use of credit cards can help you navigate holiday shopping more effectively, ensuring that you spread cheer without breaking the bank. Here are some intelligent credit card strategies to employ during your holiday shopping:

1. Utilize Rewards and Cashback Offers

Most credit cards offer rewards or cashback on purchases. Before you begin your holiday shopping, review your credit card rewards program. Look for cards that offer increased cashback or bonus points for categories like retail, online shopping, or groceries. Using the right card can earn you significant rewards which you can use to offset some of your holiday expenses.

2. Take Advantage of 0% APR Offers

Many credit cards offer introductory 0% APR periods on purchases. If you’re planning on a big holiday spend, using a card with a 0% introductory rate can help you avoid interest charges as long as you pay off the balance before the promotional period ends. This approach can be particularly useful for buying high-ticket items like electronics or jewelry.

3. Set a Budget and Stick to It

It’s easy to get carried away with holiday spending. To avoid this, set a budget for your holiday shopping and stick to it. Monitor your credit card statements closely to ensure you’re staying within your limits. This will help you avoid a post-holiday financial hangover.

Make Your Money Work for You

4. Be Aware of Your Credit Utilization Ratio

Your credit utilization ratio – the amount of credit you’re using compared to your total available credit – is a key factor in your credit score. During the holidays, it’s easy to increase this ratio unintentionally. High utilization can negatively impact your credit score, so try to keep your balances low relative to your total credit limit.

5. Use Shopping Portals for Additional Rewards

Many credit card issuers have shopping portals that offer additional rewards or cashback when you shop at participating retailers. Before making any online purchases, check if your credit card issuer offers such a portal and shop through it to maximize your rewards.

6. Pay Attention to Return Policies and Warranties

Credit cards often offer extended return policies or warranties on items purchased using the card. This can be especially useful for holiday gifts. Before you buy, check your credit card’s benefits to understand the protections offered.

7. Avoid Store Credit Cards Unless Absolutely Necessary

While store credit cards can offer initial discounts, they often come with high-interest rates and limited rewards programs. Unless you shop frequently at a particular store and the card offers ongoing benefits that align with your spending habits, it’s generally best to avoid opening new store cards during the holidays.

8. Redeem Rewards for Gift Purchases

If you have accumulated rewards or points throughout the year, the holiday season might be a good time to redeem them. Many credit cards allow you to use points to purchase gift cards, merchandise, or travel, which can be used as gifts or to reduce your holiday spending.

9. Be Wary of Holiday Scams

The holiday season is prime time for scammers. Protect your credit card information by shopping on secure websites and being cautious of phishing emails or calls. Regularly check your credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions.

Make Your Money Work for You

10. Plan for Debt Repayment

If you do end up carrying a balance post-holidays, have a repayment plan in place. Consider transferring the balance to a card with a 0% APR on balance transfers or prioritize paying off the card with the highest interest rate first.

By employing these smart credit card strategies, you can make the most of your holiday shopping, earning rewards while managing your spending effectively. Remember, the holidays are about celebration and connection, not about spending beyond your means.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

Food Stamps: If SNAP Benefits Are Stolen, Are States Legally Obligated To Reimburse Them?

Saving Money

Food Stamps: If SNAP Benefits Are Stolen, Are States Legally Obligated To Reimburse Them?

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts From Walmart for Under $25

Saving Money

9 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts From Walmart for Under $25

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

Saving Money

8 Electric Cars to Avoid Buying

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This December

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This December

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: 6 Tips To Get Through the Holidays If You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Saving Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: 6 Tips To Get Through the Holidays If You're Living Paycheck to Paycheck

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Kohl’s Holiday Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

Saving Money

9 Kohl's Holiday Essentials You Shouldn't Buy Anywhere Else

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at TJ Maxx

Shopping

7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at TJ Maxx

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Walmart Now

Saving Money

10 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Walmart Now

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

Shopping

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar General Now

Saving Money

12 Affordable Christmas Items Available at Dollar General Now

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Insider Secrets You Should Know From a Goodwill Employee

Shopping

9 Insider Secrets You Should Know From a Goodwill Employee

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

Shopping

5 Reasons I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Family Dollar: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $5

Saving Money

Family Dollar: 8 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy for Less Than $5

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Is Free With Walmart+? Is This Subscription Right for You?

Shopping

What Is Free With Walmart+? Is This Subscription Right for You?

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

Saving Money

8 Home Appliances To Stay Away From Buying

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!