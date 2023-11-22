Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

These 5 Cities Have the Most Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner in 2023

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.
Art Wager / Getty Images

Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude, family gatherings, and, of course, a lavish dinner, can vary significantly in cost depending on where you’re celebrating. In 2023, the price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has been influenced by various factors including inflation, supply chain issues, and regional economic conditions. Let’s explore the five U.S. cities where the cost of Thanksgiving dinner tops the charts.

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco, known for its high cost of living, tops the list. The city’s expensive real estate market and high local taxes contribute to the increased prices of groceries. A typical Thanksgiving meal here can cost significantly more than the national average, with organic ingredients and gourmet items pushing the prices even higher.

2. New York City, New York

The Big Apple, with its bustling streets and diverse population, is no stranger to high costs. Groceries, especially in Manhattan, are priced higher due to the premium on retail space and the high demand for fresh, organic produce. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner in New York City might include specialty items from upscale markets, adding to the overall expense.

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu’s remote location in the Pacific contributes to its high Thanksgiving costs. The additional shipping expenses for importing various ingredients to the island are often passed on to the consumer. This, combined with the high demand for traditional mainland dishes, results in a pricier Thanksgiving menu.

4. Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s thriving tech industry has brought wealth and increased living costs to the city. High-income residents are often willing to pay more for locally-sourced, organic ingredients, driving up the price of a Thanksgiving feast. The city’s focus on sustainable and ethically sourced products also plays a role in the higher costs.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston’s rich history and cultural significance are mirrored in its Thanksgiving celebrations. The city’s higher-than-average living expenses extend to food costs. A typical Thanksgiving meal in Boston might include fresh seafood and local specialties, contributing to its place among the cities with the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners.

In these cities, Thanksgiving comes with a higher price tag due to various factors like location, demand for high-quality ingredients, and overall cost of living. However, regardless of the cost, Thanksgiving remains a cherished holiday, bringing people together to celebrate gratitude and togetherness.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

How To Use AI To Save on Holiday Shopping

Saving Money

How To Use AI To Save on Holiday Shopping

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

13 Best Deals on Cars for Black Friday

Saving Money

13 Best Deals on Cars for Black Friday

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Macy’s Open on Thanksgiving?

Saving Money

Is Macy's Open on Thanksgiving?

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is the Apple Store Open on Thanksgiving?

Saving Money

Is the Apple Store Open on Thanksgiving?

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Things Frugal People Never Buy During the Holidays

Saving Money

10 Things Frugal People Never Buy During the Holidays

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Walgreens Open on Thanksgiving?

Shopping

Is Walgreens Open on Thanksgiving?

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is CVS Open on Thanksgiving?

Saving Money

Is CVS Open on Thanksgiving?

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

35 Creative Ways To Save Money

Savings Advice

35 Creative Ways To Save Money

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Target

Shopping

10 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Target

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Times When a Car Is a Good Investment

Saving Money

8 Times When a Car Is a Good Investment

November 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

Saving Money

28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Bakery Items That Aren’t Worth Buying

Saving Money

5 Costco Bakery Items That Aren't Worth Buying

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

White House Makes Free COVID Tests Available for the Holidays — Here’s How To Get Yours

Saving Money

White House Makes Free COVID Tests Available for the Holidays -- Here's How To Get Yours

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Kitchen Appliances That Aren’t Worth the Money

Saving Money

5 Kitchen Appliances That Aren't Worth the Money

November 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Habits of Frugal People to Apply Before Shopping for Holiday Gifts

Savings Advice

8 Habits of Frugal People to Apply Before Shopping for Holiday Gifts

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Amazon

Shopping

5 Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Amazon

November 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!