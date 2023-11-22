These 5 Cities Have the Most Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner in 2023

Art Wager / Getty Images

Thanksgiving, a time for gratitude, family gatherings, and, of course, a lavish dinner, can vary significantly in cost depending on where you’re celebrating. In 2023, the price of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has been influenced by various factors including inflation, supply chain issues, and regional economic conditions. Let’s explore the five U.S. cities where the cost of Thanksgiving dinner tops the charts.

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco, known for its high cost of living, tops the list. The city’s expensive real estate market and high local taxes contribute to the increased prices of groceries. A typical Thanksgiving meal here can cost significantly more than the national average, with organic ingredients and gourmet items pushing the prices even higher.

2. New York City, New York

The Big Apple, with its bustling streets and diverse population, is no stranger to high costs. Groceries, especially in Manhattan, are priced higher due to the premium on retail space and the high demand for fresh, organic produce. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner in New York City might include specialty items from upscale markets, adding to the overall expense.

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu’s remote location in the Pacific contributes to its high Thanksgiving costs. The additional shipping expenses for importing various ingredients to the island are often passed on to the consumer. This, combined with the high demand for traditional mainland dishes, results in a pricier Thanksgiving menu.

4. Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s thriving tech industry has brought wealth and increased living costs to the city. High-income residents are often willing to pay more for locally-sourced, organic ingredients, driving up the price of a Thanksgiving feast. The city’s focus on sustainable and ethically sourced products also plays a role in the higher costs.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston’s rich history and cultural significance are mirrored in its Thanksgiving celebrations. The city’s higher-than-average living expenses extend to food costs. A typical Thanksgiving meal in Boston might include fresh seafood and local specialties, contributing to its place among the cities with the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners.

In these cities, Thanksgiving comes with a higher price tag due to various factors like location, demand for high-quality ingredients, and overall cost of living. However, regardless of the cost, Thanksgiving remains a cherished holiday, bringing people together to celebrate gratitude and togetherness.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates