Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Start Today – Here’s What You Can Score Now Through Saturday

Ergin Yalcin / Getty Images

If you’re like most dedicated holiday shoppers, you like to take your time to ensure you get just the right gift, maybe even waiting until the last minute to — oh, just kidding. It’s November, and you’re ready to ring those purchases up! Walmart aims to help you hit the ground running by starting its Black Friday deals right now, three weeks before Thanksgiving.

Walmart is trotting out hundreds of deals across all categories, from electronics and toys to fashion, food, home improvement, sports and books. Like last year, the world’s biggest retailer is spreading out its Black Friday savings to three events throughout November. Each event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.

“This year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a press release.

If you’re in the mood to grab up some bargains, here are some of the Black Friday deals for the first event, which began online on Nov. 3 and will continue in stores on Nov. 5. Sales are broken down by product category (some prices are rounded up by a penny):

Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $59, down from $150

Samsung 65″ Class 4K Smart TV: $568, down from $648

Toshiba 1TB Portable HDD: $38.88, down from $51.72

Roku 4K Premiere: $19.88, down from $39.88

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop: $155, down from $299

Toys

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise: $64, down from $129.88

Barbie Dream Camper: $60, down from $100

Little People Sit & Stand Skyway: $29, down from $40

LEGO Classic Bricks: $29, down from $58

Paw Patrol Movie Transforming City/Truck playset: $34, down from $59

Pokeman Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Premium Box: $20, down from $45

Home

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $35, down from $67

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum: $125, down from $199

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $99, down from $149

Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Upright Vacuum: $59, down from $119

Hart 6-Gal 5.0 HP Wet/Dry Vacuum: $29, down from $59

Fashion/apparel

Portland Women’s Glitter Lace-Up Boot: $35, down from $60

Chaps Men’s Long Sleeve Multi-Colored Button Down Shirt: $19.98, down from $60

Mark Alan Women’s Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat: $39.98, down from $49.96

Cozy Critters Women’s Super Plush Pajama Set: $16.99, down from $29.99

Patio & Garden

Kamado Joe Joe Jr. 13.5-inch Charcoal Grill: $249, down from $500

Costway 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set: $260, down from $500

HART 40-Volt 21-Inch Steel Deck Perfect Pace Mower: $427, down from $527

Masterbuilt 10 Liter XL Electric Fryer, Boiler, Steamer: $87, down from $97

Blackstone Griddle Accessory Table: $89, down from $139

