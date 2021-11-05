Advertiser Disclosure
Walmart Deals: Don’t Miss Low Prices on These 5 Early Black Friday Deals from Nov. 10-12

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Walmart is getting another big head start on the holiday shopping season in 2021, with Black Friday deals starting this week and continuing through the end of the month.

As previously reported on GOBankingRates, the world’s biggest retailer is spreading out its Black Friday savings to three events throughout the month. Each event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores. You’ll find deep discounts across all product categories, with some deals saving you hundreds of dollars off the regular price.

The first event began online on Nov. 3 and will continue in stores on Nov. 5. The second event begins online on Nov. 10 and continues in stores through Nov. 12. Details about the third event will be announced later.

If you’d rather wait until the second event to kick off your Walmart holiday shopping, it starts online at Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and continues in stores beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members get early access to deals from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

Here are five early Black Friday deals you can nab from Nov. 10-12:

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

