What the Average Christmas Cost the Year You Were Born

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The holiday season, with its spirit of giving and joy, has always been a time for spending – on gifts, decorations, and festive gatherings. But the cost of Christmas has not been constant, fluctuating over the years due to various economic factors.

Here, we’ll just be looking at the years from 1963 to 2022 due to inaccurate data prior to then. What we do know is prior to 1963, the average American Christmas cost about $250.

With the help of data from 247wallst, let’s embark on a nostalgic journey through time, exploring the average cost of Christmas in the United States, year by year, starting from 1963.

1963: A Christmas of Simplicity

In 1963, amidst the backdrop of political and social upheaval, Christmas was a relatively modest affair. The average family spent around $315 on their holiday festivities, a figure that might seem quaint today but was considerable at the time, given the median household income of approximately $6,200.

1964: The Beatles and Beatlemania Christmas

With the Beatles storming America and the Space Race in full swing, Christmas in 1964 saw an average spend of about $320. Popular gifts like Beatles merchandise and space-themed toys reflected the cultural zeitgeist of the time.

1965: A Vibrant Christmas

The civil rights movement and emerging social changes didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit in 1965. Families spent around $325 on average, embracing the joy of the season with new music releases and television specials becoming part of holiday traditions.

Make Your Money Work for You

1966: The Rise of Television

The average Christmas spend in 1966 was about $330. This year marked a continued rise in television’s influence on holiday shopping, with popular TV show merchandise becoming must-have items for many children.

1967: A Psychedelic Christmas

The summer of love left its mark on Christmas 1967, with average spending reaching $345. Psychedelic toys and music albums mirrored the changing cultural landscape, reflecting a more colorful and diverse range of holiday gifts.

1968: A Year of Tumult

Despite the tumultuous events of 1968, Christmas spending continued to rise modestly to an average of $340. The holiday season offered a respite from the year’s challenges, with families seeking comfort in tradition and togetherness.

1969: The Moon Landing Inspiration

The moon landing in 1969 inspired a Christmas where the average spend was about $360. Space-themed toys and science kits were particularly popular, reflecting the excitement of the era’s scientific achievements.

1970: A Dip in Spending

The recession of 1970 saw a slight decrease in Christmas spending, with the average falling to $365. Economic challenges led families to prioritize essentials, though the spirit of the season remained strong.

1971: A Christmas of Recovery

As the economy began to recover in 1971, Christmas spending saw a small uptick to an average of $375. Families embraced the holiday season with a renewed sense of hope and optimism.

1972: The Nixon Effect

In 1972, amidst President Nixon’s historic visit to China, the average Christmas spending increased to $385. International influences started to appear in Christmas trends, with a broader range of gifts and decorations.

1973: The Oil Crisis Christmas

The 1973 oil crisis impacted Christmas spending, with the average rising to $400 as prices for goods increased. Despite economic pressures, families continued to celebrate with as much festivity as budgets would allow.

Make Your Money Work for You

1974: Recession Christmas

The recession of 1974 saw Christmas spending hold steady at $415. Families became more creative with their holiday budgets, focusing on handmade gifts and simpler celebrations.

1975: The End of Vietnam War

In 1975, with the end of the Vietnam War, Christmas spending increased slightly to $425. The mood was cautiously optimistic, reflected in the modest increase in holiday expenditures.

1976: The Bicentennial Christmas

The U.S. Bicentennial in 1976 influenced Christmas spending, which averaged $440. Patriotic themes were prevalent in holiday decorations and gifts.

1977: A Star Wars Christmas

The release of “Star Wars” in 1977 led to a Christmas where the average spend was around $460. “Star Wars” toys and merchandise were among the most sought-after gifts, marking the beginning of the movie franchise’s long influence on the holiday season.

1978: Economic Stabilization

In 1978, Christmas spending continued to rise, reaching an average of $480. The economy showed signs of stabilization, and families felt more comfortable increasing their holiday budgets.

1979: The Energy Crisis

The energy crisis of 1979 saw Christmas spending rise to $505 on average, as higher energy prices led to increased costs for goods and holiday preparations.

1980: The Turn of a Decade

As the 1980s dawned, Christmas spending saw a significant jump to an average of $530. This increase reflected the decade’s impending economic shifts and a move towards more lavish holiday celebrations.

1981: A Reagan Christmas

Under President Reagan’s administration, the average Christmas spend in 1981 increased to $560. The political shift influenced consumer confidence, leading to more robust holiday spending.

Make Your Money Work for You

1982: The Recession’s Impact

The recession of 1982 saw Christmas spending hold at $580. Economic challenges led families to tighten their belts during the holiday season, focusing on meaningful rather than extravagant gifts.

1983: A Resilient Christmas

Despite the lingering effects of the recession, Christmas spending in 1983 rose to $605. This resilience reflected a slowly recovering economy and the enduring spirit of the holiday season.

1984: The Tech Christmas

The rise of personal technology in 1984 saw an average Christmas spend of $620. Popular gifts included early video games and electronic toys, marking a new era in holiday gift-giving.

1985: The Consumerism Christmas

In 1985, with the economy in full swing, Christmas spending soared to an average of $680. The era’s consumerism was evident in the season’s lavish celebrations and generous gift-giving.

1986: A Challenger Memorial Christmas

Following the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, the 1986 Christmas spend held steady at $690. The year’s events brought a somber tone to the holiday season, with families focusing on togetherness and reflection.

1987: Black Monday’s Effect

The stock market crash on Black Monday impacted Christmas spending in 1987, with the average falling to $715. Economic uncertainty led families to be more cautious with their holiday budgets.

1988: A Resurgent Christmas

In 1988, Christmas spending rebounded to an average of $750. This resurgence reflected a recovering economy and a return to more traditional holiday spending habits.

1989: The Fall of the Berlin Wall

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 inspired a hopeful Christmas, with spending averaging $785. The year’s historic events influenced a festive and optimistic holiday season.

Make Your Money Work for You

1990: The Gulf War Christmas

The onset of the Gulf War in 1990 saw Christmas spending increase to $820. Despite global uncertainties, families sought comfort in the holiday’s traditions and warmth.

1991: The Recession Christmas

The recession of 1991 led to a slight decrease in Christmas spending, with the average dropping to $840. Economic challenges prompted families to focus on the season’s non-material aspects.

1992: A Clinton Christmas

The election of President Clinton in 1992 saw Christmas spending rise to $1,050. The political shift brought a sense of optimism, reflected in the holiday season’s expenditures.

1993: The Internet Era Begins

As the Internet era began in 1993, Christmas spending increased to an average of $1,115. The burgeoning digital age began to influence holiday shopping and gift choices.

1994: The Rise of E-Commerce

With the rise of e-commerce in 1994, Christmas spending continued to grow, averaging $1,185. Online shopping began to change the landscape of holiday spending.

1995: A Digital Christmas

In 1995, the digital revolution saw Christmas spending reach $1,215. Tech gifts and online shopping deals marked a new chapter in holiday consumer behavior.

1996: The Olympics Influence

The Atlanta Olympics in 1996 influenced Christmas spending, pushing the average to $1,250. The spirit of the games inspired a range of sports-related gifts and festive gatherings, mirroring the year’s athletic fervor.

1997: The Tech Boom Christmas

In 1997, amidst the tech boom, Christmas spending averaged $1,290. Gadgets, electronic toys, and the latest tech innovations topped many holiday wish lists, reflecting the era’s technological advances.

Make Your Money Work for You

1998: The Dot-Com Bubble

The dot-com bubble in 1998 saw Christmas spending rise to $1,350. Internet-related gifts and the excitement around emerging online companies influenced the holiday shopping trends.

1999: The Millennium Christmas

On the cusp of the new millennium, 1999’s Christmas spend hit $1,450. Y2K-themed gifts and celebrations marked this unique holiday season, with a mix of excitement and apprehension for the future.

2000: The Dot-Com Crash

The aftermath of the dot-com crash in 2000 saw Christmas spending dip to $1,400. Families became more cautious with their holiday budgets, focusing on meaningful experiences over material gifts.

2001: Post-9/11 Christmas

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the 2001 Christmas spend averaged $1,415. The national mood was somber, and families focused on togetherness and comforting traditions during the holiday season.

2002: A Recovering Economy

With the economy starting to recover in 2002, Christmas spending increased slightly to $1,475. Consumers regained confidence, reflected in a modest uptick in holiday expenditures.

2003: The Digital Music Revolution

The digital music revolution in 2003 saw Christmas spending rise to $1,530. Popular gifts included MP3 players and digital music subscriptions, signaling a shift in entertainment consumption.

2004: The Social Media Emergence

As social media began to emerge in 2004, Christmas spending continued to rise, averaging $1,615. Tech gifts remained popular, along with products and experiences shared on burgeoning social platforms.

2005: The Real Estate Boom

During the real estate boom in 2005, Christmas spending jumped to $1,700. The economic prosperity of the time was reflected in more lavish holiday spending and grander celebrations.

Make Your Money Work for You

2006: Pre-Recession Spending

In 2006, just before the recession, Christmas spending reached $1,740. Consumers were still confident in the economy, leading to higher expenditures for gifts and holiday festivities.

2007: The Onset of the Great Recession

As the Great Recession began in 2007, Christmas spending saw a slight decline to $1,730. The economic downturn led to tighter budgets and a focus on value-driven gift-giving.

2008: The Financial Crisis Impact

The impact of the financial crisis in 2008 saw a significant drop in Christmas spending to $1,650. Families prioritized essential gifts and scaled back on holiday extravagances.

2009: A Modest Christmas

In 2009, amidst ongoing economic challenges, Christmas spending remained subdued at $1,630. The focus shifted to handmade gifts, quality time, and the true essence of the holiday season.

2010: A Slow Recovery

As the economy slowly recovered in 2010, Christmas spending nudged up to $1,700. Consumers remained cautious but slightly more optimistic about the future.

2011: The Digital Age Christmas

In 2011, with the digital age in full swing, Christmas spending increased to $1,770. Tech gadgets, online shopping deals, and digital entertainment options were popular holiday choices.

2012: A Resilient Holiday Season

In 2012, despite ongoing economic concerns, Christmas spending rose to $1,800. The resilience of the holiday spirit was evident in the slightly increased budget for gifts and celebrations.

2013: The E-Commerce Boom

The e-commerce boom in 2013 pushed Christmas spending to $1,830. Online shopping became a mainstay of the holiday season, offering a convenient and diverse array of gift options, from high-tech gadgets to personalized items.

2014: The Rise of Smart Tech

In 2014, with smart technology becoming more pervasive, Christmas spending averaged $1,900. Smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices were among the most coveted gifts, reflecting the era’s growing digital interconnectedness.

2015: Social Media’s Influence

Social media’s influence in 2015 saw Christmas spending increase to $1,965. Viral trends and influencer recommendations began to shape holiday shopping lists, with tech-savvy gifts and experiences gaining popularity.

2016: A Resurgent Economy

A resurgent economy in 2016 led to an increase in Christmas spending, reaching an average of $2,200. Consumer confidence was on the rise, leading to more lavish spending on gifts, travel, and holiday festivities.

2017: The Streaming Revolution

The streaming revolution in 2017 saw Christmas spending climb to $2,500. Subscriptions to streaming services, along with streaming devices, became popular gifts, reflecting changing entertainment consumption habits.

2018: A Digital Christmas

In 2018, with digital technology at the forefront, Christmas spending hit $2,750. E-commerce continued to dominate the shopping landscape, with an emphasis on high-tech gifts and digital experiences.

2019: Pre-Pandemic Celebrations

Before the pandemic, 2019’s Christmas spending reached $2,950. Families indulged in travel and experiences, alongside traditional gift-giving, enjoying the last unrestricted holiday season before global changes.

2020: The Pandemic Christmas

The pandemic in 2020 drastically altered Christmas spending, which dipped to $2,550. With travel restrictions and a focus on health, families opted for simpler celebrations, with an emphasis on meaningful gifts that could be enjoyed at home.

2021: A Virtual Holiday Season

In 2021, as the pandemic continued, Christmas spending stabilized at $2,700. Virtual gatherings, online gift exchanges, and a renewed interest in home-based hobbies and activities defined the holiday season.

2022: The New Normal

As the world adapted to the new normal in 2022, Christmas spending saw a slight increase to $2,900. Hybrid celebrations, combining in-person and virtual elements, along with a focus on wellness and sustainable gifts, became more prominent.

Each year’s Christmas spending reflects the societal, economic, and technological changes of the time. From the simplicity of the 1960s to the digital-centric celebrations of recent years, the evolution of Christmas spending mirrors the ever-changing landscape of American life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates