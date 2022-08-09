9 Ways to Save on Major Household Appliance Repairs and Purchases

If your washer, dryer, dishwasher or refrigerator breaks during these inflationary times, you could be hit with a much larger bill than you may have expected. In line with other items, household appliances increased in price by 7.5% in the past year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

So what do you do when a must-have appliance like a refrigerator — or even a “nice-to-have” like your dishwasher — breaks? If you’re like many Americans (44%), you have less than $500 in your savings account, according to GoBankingRates.com data. That is hardly enough to pay for most big appliances.

And you probably don’t want to cash out investments for emergency spending in a bear market, since you’re likely to lose money.

“We know every penny counts in the current economy, but so does having the right appliances that make everyday life easier,” said HouseMethod.com appliance expert Elisabeth Beauchamp.

HouseMethod.com recently released a study on the rising costs of home appliances. Consumer demand, coupled with supply chain issues and widespread inflation across the U.S. are all factors driving prices up, the study showed.

“The net effect is even more exorbitant if you couple the supply shortages with diminishing rebates and canceled seasonal promotions,” Metin Ozkuzey, president of Designer Appliances, told HouseMethod.com.

In total, the HouseMethod.com study found that each American household will spend, on average, $10,620 on appliances over the next 30 years.

Fortunately, there are better options than doing without crucial home appliances.

We spoke to experts and homeowners, alike, to find creative ways to save money when a household appliance breaks.