Saving Money / Home Tips

How Much It Cost To Maintain a Full Garden In 2024?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Home grown (homegrown) organic vegetables growing in a UK garden in spring.
PaulMaguire / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gardening in 2024 has become an integral part of many homeowners‘ lifestyles, offering a blend of aesthetic appeal, sustainability, and relaxation. However, maintaining a full garden involves various costs, which can vary depending on the garden’s size, complexity, and the specific services required. Let’s break down the expenses associated with garden maintenance in 2024.

Overview of Gardening Costs

  • Average Gardener Cost: Hiring a professional gardener typically costs between $75 to $250 per service. Factors influencing this range include the extent of the work needed and the frequency of services.
  • Hourly Rates: Gardeners generally charge between $35 to $65 per hour. For a more extensive gardening crew or commercial services, rates can increase to $60 to $100 per hour.
  • Monthly Service Costs: On average, gardeners charge $75 to $400 per month. This cost includes various services such as mowing, hedge trimming, and weed control, and can vary based on yard size and service complexity.

Detailed Breakdown of Services and Costs

  1. Basic Services:
    • Includes mowing, blower cleanup, and weed control.
    • Average Cost: $75 – $225 per month.
  2. Full-Service Packages:
    • Covers all basic services plus hedge trimming, lawn edging, and more.
    • Average Cost: $125 – $275 per month.
  3. Premium Services:
    • Encompasses basic and full-service offerings plus fertilization, mulching, and overseeding.
    • Average Cost: $200 – $400 per month.

Additional Gardening Services and Their Costs

  • Lawn Aeration: $75 – $250 per visit.
  • Lawn Dethatching: $75 – $300 per visit.
  • Lawn Fertilizing: $65 – $100 per visit.
  • Lawn Mowing: $30 – $65 per visit.
  • Leaf Removal: $100 – $300 per visit.
  • Lawn Overseeding: $300 – $1,350.
  • Yard Cleanup: $125 – $400 per visit.

Plant Installation Charges

  • Flower Planting: $10 – $30 per pot.
  • Tree Planting: $200 – $700 per tree.
  • Hedge Planting: $10 – $45 per linear foot.
  • Shrub Planting: $25 – $85 per shrub.

Factors Influencing Garden Maintenance Costs

  • Garden Size and Complexity: Larger and more complex gardens require more time and resources, increasing the overall cost.
  • Material Quality: Using high-quality materials like topsoil, mulch, and compost can raise costs.
  • Seasonal Variations: Gardening needs can vary by season, affecting the frequency and type of services required.
  • Labor and Experience: The expertise level of the gardening crew impacts the cost.
  • Access and Layout: Difficult-to-access areas or intricate garden layouts can increase labor hours.
Conclusion

Maintaining a full garden in 2024 can be a significant but worthwhile investment. The costs will vary based on the size of your garden, the types of plants and features you have, and how frequently you require professional services. It’s important to balance your gardening budget with the joy and benefits a well-maintained garden brings to your home and life. Consider consulting with a professional gardener to tailor services to your garden’s specific needs and your budget.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

