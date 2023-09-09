Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Home Tips

The True Cost of a Green Thumb: Is Home Gardening Saving You Money?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Photo of a senior couple spending their retirement days, gardening in their vegetable garden on a beautiful sunny day.
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Home gardening has surged in popularity over the past few years, with more and more people seeking to grow their own food, beautify their outdoor spaces, and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of gardening.

However, with the cost of living on the rise and many households tightening their budgets, it’s worth considering whether home gardening is indeed a money-saving endeavor. This article will explore the various costs associated with home gardening and evaluate whether it is a financially savvy choice.

The Initial Investment

Starting a home garden often requires a significant upfront investment. Seeds, soil, fertilizer, gardening tools, and other equipment can quickly add up. Moreover, building raised beds, installing irrigation systems, or purchasing specialized gardening structures like greenhouses can entail substantial costs. While these initial expenses can be steep, they are typically one-time or infrequent expenditures.

Ongoing Costs

Home gardening also involves ongoing costs, such as water, fertilizer, pest control, and replacement tools or equipment. Additionally, gardening can be time-consuming, and while many people find it enjoyable and rewarding, it’s important to consider the value of one’s time. For those with busy schedules, the time spent gardening may outweigh the financial savings.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Benefits

On the other hand, home gardening offers numerous benefits that can offset some of its costs. For instance, growing your own fruits and vegetables can result in fresher, more nutritious, and tastier produce than what is available at the grocery store. Additionally, gardening can be a rewarding and therapeutic activity that provides a sense of accomplishment and helps reduce stress.

Calculating the Savings

To determine whether home gardening is saving you money, it’s important to calculate the total costs, including both initial and ongoing expenses, and compare them to the value of the produce you are able to harvest. Keep in mind that some plants, such as perennial herbs or fruit trees, can provide a yield for many years with relatively little ongoing investment.

While home gardening does involve initial and ongoing costs, it can be a financially savvy choice for many households. The key is to carefully consider the costs and benefits, plan your garden strategically, and choose plants that offer a good return on investment. Ultimately, the financial savings may be just one of many rewards that home gardening has to offer.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024

Saving Money

Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits Will Increase in 2024

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Car Market Now Favors Buyers — Here’s What’s Changed in 2023

Saving Money

Car Market Now Favors Buyers -- Here's What's Changed in 2023

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

Saving Money

These Are 10 of the Slowest Selling Used Cars on the Market

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

Shopping

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 7 Items I Still Buy at Dollar Tree

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Economy 2023: 5 Brilliant Ways Americans Are Overcoming Student Loan Payments and Inflation

Shopping

Economy 2023: 5 Brilliant Ways Americans Are Overcoming Student Loan Payments and Inflation

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You Need To Redo Your Grocery Budget

Saving Money

7 Key Signs You Need To Redo Your Grocery Budget

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Believe You Should Buy a Used Car instead of New: Here’s Why

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Believe You Should Buy a Used Car instead of New: Here's Why

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Budget-Friendly Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

Saving Money

10 Budget-Friendly Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Takeout

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Shopping at Dollar Tree: Here's Why

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich — 3 Expenses To Cut

Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey: Stop Making Everyone Else Rich -- 3 Expenses To Cut

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: Avoid These 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

Saving Money

New Car Market: Avoid These 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Book a Cruise at This Time of Day

Travel

Don't Book a Cruise at This Time of Day

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Expensive Items That Are Wastes of Money, According to Financial Experts

Savings Advice

7 Expensive Items That Are Wastes of Money, According to Financial Experts

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Watch Out For

Saving Money

25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Watch Out For

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Used Cars: These 10 Cities Have the Most (and Least) Affordable Prices

Saving Money

Used Cars: These 10 Cities Have the Most (and Least) Affordable Prices

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways to Get a Cheap Deal on a Tesla Before the End of 2023

Saving Money

6 Ways to Get a Cheap Deal on a Tesla Before the End of 2023

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!