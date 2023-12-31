Ways To Furnish a Rental Property for Less

CreativaStudio / iStock/Getty Images

Furnishing a rental property on a budget can be challenging. Mindy Jensen, host of the BiggerPockets Money Podcast, shares insightful strategies for decorating your space on a dime. Here are some of her tips for furnishing a rental property without breaking the bank.

The Importance of Quality Furnishing

During an episode of her show, Jensen stresses the importance of avoiding the pitfall of buying the cheapest furniture. Inexpensive furniture often means lower quality, leading to frequent replacements and increased costs over time. Instead, the goal should be to find furniture that offers the best combination of affordability and durability, particularly in rentals where reviews play a significant role in attracting future guests.

Bedroom Furnishings: Prioritize Comfort

In the bedroom, comfort is paramount. Jensen advises against skimping on mattresses, emphasizing the need for quality sleep experiences for guests. A high-quality mattress is a worthwhile investment, ensuring positive reviews and repeat business.

However, savings can be made on bed frames. Retailers like Ikea offer functional and stylish frames at affordable prices, typically under $250. It’s advisable to buy new ones to avoid potential issues associated with second-hand frames.

Living Room Considerations: Comfort Meets Style

The living room requires careful consideration. Comfortable seating is essential, as guests often spend significant time lounging and socializing in this area. Jensen points out that while Ikea excels in many areas, their couches might fall short in terms of long-term comfort. Investing more in this area is crucial, but it doesn’t necessarily mean buying brand-new items. Gently used furniture can be equally effective and more budget friendly.

Smart Shopping Strategies for Furniture

Jensen recommends exploring various platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, estate sales, and garage sales for quality used furniture at lower prices. This approach, while time-consuming, can yield substantial savings. Focus on finding solid wood over particle board pieces to ensure longevity and durability.

Embracing Minor Imperfections for Major Savings

When shopping for used furniture, minor imperfections such as a small scratch or dent shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. These small flaws often don’t impact the furniture’s functionality or aesthetic appeal significantly but can lead to considerable discounts. In a furnished rental, these imperfections are unlikely to elicit negative reviews, making such pieces ideal for furnishing on a budget.

Accessorizing and Personalizing on a Budget

Beyond the primary furniture pieces, accessorizing the rental space is equally important. This doesn’t require a large budget. Thrift stores, discount retailers, and online marketplaces offer many affordable decorative items. Cushions, rugs, lamps, and art can add personality and warmth to the space without a hefty price tag.

Regular Maintenance To Prolong Furniture Life

Jensen also underscores the importance of regular maintenance and care for furniture. This extends its lifespan and keeps it looking fresh and inviting. Simple actions like treating wood, cleaning upholstery, and tightening loose screws can make a big difference.

The Bottom Line

Furnishing a rental property affordably yet attractively is achievable. By investing wisely in key pieces like mattresses and couches, seeking out quality used items for other furnishings, and accessorizing thoughtfully, you can create a welcoming and comfortable space. It’s all about striking the right balance between quality, comfort, and cost, ensuring that guests enjoy their stay while keeping expenses in check.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

