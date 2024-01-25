Advertiser Disclosure
5 Ways Your Home Is Draining Your Checking Account

By Greg Garrison, AI Editor
Owning a home is often seen as a symbol of success and stability, but it can also be a substantial drain on your checking account.

From utility bills to unexpected repairs, the costs of maintaining a home can quickly add up.

Here are some common ways your home might be quietly chipping away at your finances.

Energy Inefficiency

One of the most significant and ongoing expenses for homeowners is energy costs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average electricity bill in the United States was about $137 per month in 2022.

Older appliances, poor insulation, and outdated HVAC systems can lead to higher energy usage. For example, a traditional incandescent light bulb uses a lot more energy than its modern LED counterpart. Similarly, a poorly insulated attic can let heat escape during winter, forcing your heating system to work overtime. Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and improving home insulation can result in noticeable savings on your monthly bills.

Deferred Maintenance

Many homeowners opt to defer maintenance due to the high upfront costs, not realizing that this can lead to more significant expenses down the line. A small leak under the sink, if ignored, can turn into a major plumbing disaster. The cost of repairing water damage and mold can be astronomically higher than fixing the initial problem.

A 2022 report by insurance company Hippo found that the average homeowner spends between $6,000 annually on maintenance. However, neglecting these costs can lead to more severe issues and higher costs.

Property Taxes and Insurance

Property taxes and homeowner’s insurance are often overlooked when calculating the cost of owning a home. Depending on your location, property taxes can be a significant expense. They are subject to increase over time, often tied to the value of your home and the needs of your local community.

Homeowner’s insurance, while essential for protecting your investment, can also be a substantial yearly expense. Premiums vary depending on the location, size, and value of your home, as well as your coverage needs. It’s crucial to shop around for the best rates and understand what your policy covers.

The Allure of Home Improvement

The desire to customize and upgrade your home can also be a significant financial drain. Home improvement projects, whether necessary or for aesthetic reasons, can quickly become expensive.

While some improvements can increase the value of your home, others might not yield a high return on investment. It’s essential to carefully consider the cost versus the value added by each project.

Financing and Refinancing Pitfalls

Homeowners often turn to refinancing to lower their monthly mortgage payments or tap into their home equity. However, refinancing comes with its own set of costs, including closing costs, appraisal fees, and possibly a higher interest rate over the life of the loan.

Additionally, if you’re not careful with home equity loans or lines of credit, you could be putting your home at risk. It’s essential to understand the terms of any refinancing or loan and to avoid borrowing more than you can afford to repay.

