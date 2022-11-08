Advertiser Disclosure
Petco Black Friday and Holiday Deals That You Shouldn’t Miss

Petco stock photo
hapabapa / iStock.com

Towering inflation and consumer prices have taken their toll on American pet owners, who have had to deal with the extra burden of providing for their animal companions in addition to themselves and their families.

Pet food, supplies and medical bills have all increased sharply in price over the past 18 months. The pet food index rate has exceeded the overall U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the human “Food at Home” index for months. Per the latest CPI numbers, the pet and pet products index has risen 11.1% year-over-year — and pet food more specifically has increased in price by 14% since Sep. 2021.

According to a Veterinarians.org survey conducted this past summer, 24% of respondents considered rehoming their pet (or surrendering their pet to a shelter or rescue) as a result of inflation over the past year. With no clear end to the economic turmoil in sight, pet owners owe it to their furry friends to save where they can.

Petco Black Friday and Holiday Deals 2022

Petco’s trying to offer some great sales to the millions of pet parents throughout the U.S. The pet health and wellness retail giant is ramping up the savings until the end of 2022.

Petco has started its holiday savings early this year. From now until Nov. 19, shoppers can take advantage of Petco early holiday shopping deals like its buy one, get one 50% off discount on all dog and cat treats and toys from Petco’s More and Merrier holiday collection — and 20% off dog training when you use the code HOLIDAY20 (available through Dec. 24).

Between Nov. 20 through Dec. 3, Petco will be running its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which feature 50% off More and Merrier holiday apparel and accessories. From Nov. 23 through 27, you can grab a $30 savings on dog and cat food and litter when you spend $100.

Petco’s More and Merrier holiday collection will also be discounted during the store’s December Deals event. From Dec. 4 through Dec. 25, shoppers can get 30% off the this popular collection as they browse Petco’s affordable array of pet supplies and services. A $26 holiday grooming package is also available through Dec. 25.

Pet owners might consider becoming a Petco Pals Rewards member. Membership includes cashing in on every tenth bag of pet food for free when buying supplies throughout the year but, exclusive to members through Dec. 24, Petco is offering a buy four, get one free perk when loyalty members use the Petco app. Pals Rewards members can save on dog and cat supplies from favorite brands such as EveryYay, Leaps & Bounds, Reddy, So Phresh, Well & Good and Youly.

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.
