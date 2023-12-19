Advertiser Disclosure
These States May Be Cheapest To Get a Divorce, But Filing May Still Not Be Affordable

By David Nadelle
Couple having a disagreement at home.
There’s no denying that divorce can take an overwhelming emotional toll on all parties involved. When you add the financial burden, the experience and process can be downright devastating. While it’s a given that lawyer fees will be pricey, simply filing for divorce is another cost that is unexpectedly expensive.

Using the weighted metrics of lawyer fees (30%), cost of living (20%), the estimated cost of divorce as a percentage of the household median income (40%) and filing fees (10%), Forbes Advisor has compiled a list of the most and least expensive states to get a divorce in 2023.

Average Cost of an American Divorce

According to its research, Forbes found that the average cost of a divorce in the U.S. is $7,567, approximately 7% of an individual’s annual average income. Although its median divorce cost of is the lowest in the nation ($6,341.19), Kansas is the most affordable state to get a divorce, according to Forbes.

Hawaii has the highest median divorce cost, at $13,198.20, but California is the most expensive state to get a divorce, mostly because of its high cost of living index. Although it costs over $3,000 more to get a divorce in Hawaii, California has more than double the average lawyer wage and filing fees.

The study also found that approximately 40 million people (about 12% of the U.S. population) live in the least expensive states to get a divorce — but roughly 33% of Americans, or nearly 112 million people, live in the most expensive states to get a divorce. North Dakota has the lowest divorce rate in the country, at 0.80%, while Arkansas has the highest, at 1.63%.

California has the highest divorce filing fees in the United States ($435), followed by Florida ($409), then Kansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, New Hampshire and Rhode Island (all at $402). If you are regrettably going through a divorce, make sure to check on filings fees because they can vary from state county or district, on child support, or custody factors in some locations.

Here are the five most affordable and least affordable states to get a divorce in the U.S., per Forbes Advisor’s weighted metrics. To see all state rankings, check out the study here.

5 Least Expensive States To Get a Divorce

5. South Dakota

  • Filing Fee: $95
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $41.34
  • Median Divorce Cost: $6,792.06
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 6.68%

4. Wyoming

  • Filing Fee: $85
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $39.69
  • Median Divorce Cost: $6,697.52
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 6.78%

3. Iowa

  • Filing Fee: $265
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $49.58
  • Median Divorce Cost: $6,537.54
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 6.30%

2. Nebraska

  • Filing Fee: $162
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $49.45
  • Median Divorce Cost: $6,639.35
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 6.24%
1. Kansas

  • Filing Fee: $402
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $46.45
  • Median Divorce Cost: $6,341.19
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 6.21%

5 Most Expensive States To Get a Divorce

5. Alaska

  • Filing Fee: $250
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $52.83
  • Median Divorce Cost: $9,111.83
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 7.86%

4. Massachusetts

  • Filing Fee: $200
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $77.66
  • Median Divorce Cost: $10,406.25
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 7.15%

3. Oregon

  • Filing Fee: $301
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $63.79
  • Median Divorce Cost: $8,450.08
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 7.81%

2. New York

  • Filing Fee: $335
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $83.12
  • Median Divorce Cost: $9,206.36
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 7.59%

1. California

  • Filing Fee: $435
  • Average Lawyer Wage: $84.46
  • Median Divorce Cost: $10,159.00
  • Divorce Cost as a Percent of Median Married Household Income: 8.03%

