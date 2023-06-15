11 Ways to Use Your State Stimulus Check to Build Your Emergency Fund

designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In March 2020, the American economy faced an unprecedented crisis as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a nationwide shutdown. To provide relief and support to businesses and individuals, the U.S. government swiftly implemented stimulus packages.

Although many state stimulus programs ended in 2022, several states have continued their efforts into 2023, ensuring ongoing support for their citizens.

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

As the economic recovery varies across the nation, these remaining state payments offer a lifeline to individuals and families still grappling with financial difficulties.

If you find yourself fortunate enough to be eligible for your state’s 2023 stimulus check, consider strategically using these funds to significantly contribute to building or strengthening your emergency fund.

By taking advantage of this additional financial support, you can enhance your financial security and be better prepared to handle unexpected expenses or income disruptions such as an emergency.

Let’s dive into these 11 strategies and discover how you can make the most of your state stimulus check to build a robust emergency fund:

Make Your Money Work for You

1. Establish a Solid Foundation

If you don’t have an emergency fund yet, use your state stimulus check as a starting point. Set aside a portion of the funds to create the foundation of your emergency fund.

Aim to save at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses to provide a safety net during challenging times.

2. Boost Your Existing Fund

If you already have an emergency fund, your state stimulus check can be a valuable opportunity to give it a boost. Consider depositing the funds into your existing emergency fund to increase its size and enhance your financial resilience.

3. Prioritize Essential Expenses

Review your monthly budget and identify essential expenses that you would need to cover in an emergency. Allocate a portion of your state stimulus check to replenish or cover these expenses in your emergency fund. This ensures you have the necessary funds readily available when you need them most.

4. Clear High-Interest Debt

If you’re carrying high-interest debt, such as credit card balances or personal loans, consider using a portion of your stimulus check to pay down or eliminate these debts.

Make Your Money Work for You

By reducing your financial obligations, you free up future income that can be directed toward building your emergency fund.

5. Create a ‘Mini’ Emergency Fund

If your state stimulus check is not substantial enough to fully fund your emergency fund, consider creating a smaller, separate emergency fund.

Even a few hundred dollars can make a difference in covering minor emergencies and prevent you from dipping into your long-term savings.

6. Open a High-Yield Savings Account

To make the most of your emergency fund, open a high-yield savings account specifically designated for emergency savings.

These accounts offer competitive interest rates, allowing your funds to grow over time while remaining easily accessible when needed.

7. Automate Savings Contributions

Set up automatic transfers from your checking account to your emergency fund. By automating regular contributions, you ensure consistent progress toward your savings goals.

Doing this creates a great savings and investment habit, putting you on a path towards greater financial stability and success.

8. Explore Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

For longer-term emergency fund goals, explore investing a portion of your state stimulus check in a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs offer higher interest rates than regular savings accounts, and by selecting a CD with a term that aligns with your emergency fund timeline, you can earn even more while keeping your funds secure.

Make Your Money Work for You

9. Cover Insurance Deductibles

Review your insurance policies and assess the deductibles. Allocate a portion of your state stimulus check to cover or supplement these deductibles within your emergency fund.

This way, you’re prepared for unexpected accidents or damage without affecting your day-to-day finances.

10. Prepare for Job Transitions

If you anticipate a career change, job loss, or transitioning to a new field, consider using your state stimulus check to build a transitional emergency fund. Having financial support during these periods can ease the stress and provide you with the flexibility needed to make necessary adjustments.

11. Invest in Financial Education

Consider investing a portion of your state stimulus check in financial education resources. Books, courses, or consultations with financial advisors can provide valuable insights and strategies to optimize your emergency fund, manage your finances effectively, and plan for future emergencies.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Stimulus Update: New Proposal Could Give Americans Monthly $1,200 Checks

Receiving a state stimulus check opens up opportunities to strengthen your emergency fund and improve your financial stability. By implementing these 11 strategies, you can leverage your stimulus check wisely, ensuring that your emergency fund is adequately funded and ready to protect you in times of unexpected financial challenges.

Make Your Money Work for You

Remember, building an emergency fund takes time and discipline, so every step you take today brings you closer to a more secure financial future.

The article above was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates