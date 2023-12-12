4 Bills You Don’t Have to Pay If You’re Poor

Khanchit Khirisutchalual / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Financial hardship can be a daunting challenge, but there are certain bills and expenses that low-income individuals might not have to pay, thanks to various assistance programs and policies. Here are five types of bills that might be alleviated if you’re facing financial difficulties.

1. Utility Bills

Low-income families often qualify for assistance with utility bills such as electricity, gas, and water. Programs like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provide crucial support in managing these essential services. These programs can offer subsidies or even cover the entire cost of utility bills for qualifying households.

Example: The LIHEAP program in many states covers a significant portion of heating and cooling expenses.

2. Healthcare Costs

For those struggling financially, healthcare costs can be overwhelming. Medicaid and other state-specific healthcare programs can provide comprehensive coverage, reducing or eliminating the need to pay for medical bills, prescription drugs, and even some forms of therapy or counseling.

Example: Medicaid often covers the full cost of essential medical treatments and regular check-ups.

3. School Meals for Children

Families with low income can benefit from programs that offer free or reduced-price meals at schools. This can significantly reduce the burden of ensuring that children receive nutritious meals during school days.

Example: The National School Lunch Program offers free or reduced-cost meals to children in eligible households.

4. Housing Costs

Various programs can help with housing costs, such as Section 8 housing vouchers, which cover a substantial part of rent for low-income individuals and families. Additionally, public housing options provide affordable living spaces with rent adjusted according to income levels.

Example: Section 8 vouchers can pay a large portion of rent, making housing more affordable.

Make Your Money Work for You

Living with financial constraints is undoubtedly challenging, but various assistance programs can alleviate the burden of some essential bills. If you’re struggling financially, exploring these options can provide some relief and stability in critical areas of life, like healthcare, utilities, and housing.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates