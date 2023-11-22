Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Savings Advice

8 Habits of Frugal People to Apply Before Shopping for Holiday Gifts

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
The holiday season is a time of joy, but it can also be a period of financial stress. To navigate this festive time without breaking the bank, adopting the habits of frugal people can be incredibly helpful. Here’s how to shop smart and save money.

1. Set a Budget

Before you even begin shopping, determine how much you can afford to spend. Frugal people know the importance of a budget. It helps you stay within limits and avoid overspending. Consider your overall financial situation and set a realistic budget for your holiday shopping.

2. Plan Ahead

Don’t wait until the last minute to buy gifts. Frugal people start planning their holiday shopping well in advance. This gives you time to compare prices, find deals, and avoid the last-minute rush that often leads to overspending. Make a list of people you need to buy for and potential gift ideas for each.

3. Embrace Homemade Gifts

Sometimes, the most cherished gifts are those that come from the heart. Consider making homemade gifts. They are not only cost-effective but also add a personal touch. Baked goods, handmade crafts, or even a personalized photo album can make memorable gifts.

4. Shop Sales and Use Coupons

Keep an eye out for sales, especially during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Frugal shoppers take advantage of these deals to buy quality gifts at a fraction of the cost. Also, look for coupons and promo codes online to get additional discounts.

5. Go for Quality Over Quantity

It’s not about how many gifts you give, but the thoughtfulness behind them. Frugal people often opt for one meaningful gift rather than multiple less significant items. This approach can save money and make your gifts more special.

6. Consider Group Gifting

If a family member or friend has a more expensive item on their wish list, consider pooling resources with others to make it a group gift. This way, you can give a substantial gift without overstretching your individual budget.

7. Use Cash Back and Rewards Programs

If you have credit cards or store memberships that offer cash back or rewards, use them for your holiday shopping. This can help you earn points or get some money back on your purchases.

8. Avoid Impulse Buys

Stick to your list and resist the temptation of impulse purchases. Frugal shoppers know that these unplanned buys can quickly add up and throw a budget off track.

The Bottom Line

By adopting these frugal habits, you can enjoy the holiday season without the stress of financial strain. Remember, the holidays are about spending time with loved ones and creating memories, not about how much you spend. With a bit of planning and creativity, you can give thoughtful gifts and keep your finances in check.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

