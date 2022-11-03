Get AARP Discounts Even Before Turning 50 — Save Money on Food, Travel and More

Drs Producoes / iStock.com

AARP is often hailed as one of the largest public interest groups in the world, focused primarily on issues affecting older Americans. However, you might be surprised to learn that you don’t need to be 50 to enjoy many of the benefits of AARP membership, including discounts.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

Take a look at some of the deals your $16 annual membership can get you. And according to the AARP website, if you choose automatic renewal, you’ll lock in 25% savings for your first year. That discount makes AARP membership just $12 — cheaper than an Amazon Prime membership, which went up in price in 2022.

Shopping & Grocery Savings

Deals may change as AARP partners with more brands and organizations, but some of the discounts you’ll enjoy with AARP include:

The UPS Store: 5% off shipping and 15% off some other services

5% off shipping and 15% off some other services Proflowers and FTD Flowers & Gifts: 25% off, with 30% off some merchandise

25% off, with 30% off some merchandise Freshly: 20% off your meal delivery subscription

Restaurants

Whether you’re dining in, taking it home or getting food delivered, you’ll find a lengthy list of restaurants that offer discounts to AARP members — with no minimum age requirement.

Make Your Money Work for You

For instance, enjoy 10% off on dine-in and to-go orders at top chains like Rainforest Cafe, Saltgrass Steak House, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Chart House, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Auntie Anne’s, Outback Steakhouse, Schlotzsky’s and others.

At some of these restaurants, depending on the size of your party, a 10% discount off one meal could easily cover your annual AARP membership.

Technology

Save between 5% and 66% on technology services from providers like Norton and Consumer Cellular. You can also save up to $10 per line per month with AT&T’s Unlimited Premium wireless plan.

Automotive

Subscribe to roadside assistance through Allstate Roadside for just $5.50 per month, save on auto insurance and get 15% off a drive-through oil change from Valvoline.

Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation: Is It Worth It?

Discover: Where Gen Z Finds the Best Holiday Deals and Discounts

Travel & Entertainment

The AARP website promotes discounts on travel and entertainment, including 5% to 20% off the best available rate at many top hotel chains, additional rewards as an Exxon Mobil member and 20% off airfare to top destinations when you book a vacation package through the AARP Expedia portal.

Make Your Money Work for You

If you’re looking for more AARP benefits, download the AARP Perks browser extension to find benefits when you shop online.

More From GOBankingRates